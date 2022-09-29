agate Prep tennis agate for September 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Niwot 4, Grand Junction 3State dual team tournament Round 1SinglesNo. 1 — Luke Weber, N, def. Evan Gear, GJ, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — LiChen Liao, N, def. Matthew Silzell, GJ, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Charlie Kirtland, N, def. Evan Severs 6-1, 6-2.DoublesNo. 1 — Oskar Hansen/Sebastian Moy, N, def. Bailey Rubinstein/Jase Satterfield, GJ, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Jameson Boyer/Nick Silzell, GJ, def. Kyle Davidson/Ryan Gray 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 — Liam Pomrenke/Christian Tuttle, GJ, def. Tyler Chivukula/Ollie Jones, N, 7-5, 6-3; No. 4 — Isaac Boyer/Jack Welling, GJ, def. Rex Wallington/Lauritz Strazenbach, N, 6-4, 6-3. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Grand Junction Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 1% 58° 83° Wed Wednesday 83°/58° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:07:34 AM Sunset: 07:01:22 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 15% 57° 83° Thu Thursday 83°/57° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:08:30 AM Sunset: 06:59:45 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 69% 52° 74° Fri Friday 74°/52° Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 69% Sunrise: 07:09:27 AM Sunset: 06:58:09 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sat 35% 52° 73° Sat Saturday 73°/52° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 07:10:24 AM Sunset: 06:56:33 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 37% 52° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/52° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:11:21 AM Sunset: 06:54:57 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 24% 51° 73° Mon Monday 73°/51° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:12:18 AM Sunset: 06:53:22 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 14% 49° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/49° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:13:15 AM Sunset: 06:51:48 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business