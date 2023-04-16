agate Prep tennis results, April 15, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 7, Bear Creek 0Saturday at Canyon ViewSinglesNo. 1 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Madelyn Scurlock 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; No. 2 — Abi Kearl, GJ, def. Nelana Hall 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Bethany Kimmell, GJ, def. Axelle Zarazin 6-1, 6-1.DoublesNo. 1 — Elle DeHerrera/Harper King, GJ, def. Victoria Cordova/Helen Luong 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Maddy Boyer/Juliette Berry, GJ, def. Kathy Ta/Aisha Shawish 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Amara Munkhtogoo/Maddie Stites, GJ, def. Emma Dufree/Maya Kearns 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Xenia Perry/Lannie Daugherty, GJ, def. Zoe Dong/Tina Nguyen 6-2, 6-3.Central 6, Bear Creek 1Saturday at Canyon ViewSinglesNo. 1 — Madelyn Scurlock, BC, def. Alexis Wickham 5-7, 6-4, 12-10; No. 2 — Sydney Maurer, C, def. Nelana Hall 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Joey Smith, C, def. Axelle Zarazin 6-0, 6-0.DoublesNo. 1 — Caysee Calton/Tsifira Berger, C, def. Victoria Cordova/Helen Luong 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Kenidee Calton/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Kathy Ta/Aisha Shawish 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Haley Ammons, Claire Dziwisz, C, def. Emma Dufree/Maya Kearns 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Kodie Smith/Shaelynn David, C, def. Zoe Dong/Tina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Linguistics Mathematics Sports Law Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 33° 56° Sat Saturday 56°/33° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:30 AM Sunset: 07:51:36 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 41° 67° Sun Sunday 67°/41° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:36:02 AM Sunset: 07:52:34 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 49° 74° Mon Monday 74°/49° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:34:36 AM Sunset: 07:53:32 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 3% 42° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/42° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:33:10 AM Sunset: 07:54:29 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 9% 35° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/35° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:31:44 AM Sunset: 07:55:27 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 5% 33° 57° Thu Thursday 57°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:30:20 AM Sunset: 07:56:24 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: WNW @ 16 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 3% 34° 59° Fri Friday 59°/34° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:28:57 AM Sunset: 07:57:22 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business