agate Prep tennis results, April 19, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Central 6, Montrose 1Tuesday at MontroseSinglesNo. 1 — Andie Blowers, M, def. Kay Pacheco 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Sydney Maurer, C, def. Rhyan Neary 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Alexis Wickham, C, def. Melaina Yender 6-3, 6-1.DoublesNo. 1 — Jordan Bauer/Tisfira Berger, C, def. Alyssa Oman/Samantha Cro 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Ariana Najar/Gaby Rosales 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Kenidee Calton/Joey Smith, C, def. Hayley Eldridge/Kenadee Haddock 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 — Claire Dziwisz/Annabelle Carter, C, def. Jewel Dixon/Chiara Coronado 6-1, 6-0.