Fruita Monument 4, Grand Junction 3

Wednesday at Canyon View Park

Singles

No. 1 — Emma Aubert, GJ, def. Abby Deeths 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Tessa Reimer 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Breckyn Dunn 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Kat Austin/Emily Richardson, FM, def. Harper King/Ellie DeHerrera 0-6, 6-0, 10-6; No. 2 — Savanna Mattas/Sienna Gechter, FM, def. Abby Kearl/Juliette Berry 7-5, 3-6, 10-2; No. 3 — Keira Wilhem/Mandi Runyan, FM, def. Madison Stites/Lily Echanova 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Abby Hawkins/Solana Rodriguez, FM, def. Sarah Gaumer/Lanie Dougherty 6-0, 6-1.