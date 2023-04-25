agate Prep tennis results, April 24, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 5, Grand Junction 2Monday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Kat Austin 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 — Keira Wilhelm, FM, def. Abigail Kearl 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Bethany Kimmell, GJ, def. Sadie Ganzer 6-3, 6-2DoublesNo. 1 — Sienna Getcher/Solana Rodriguez, FM, def. Harper King/Sydney DeHerrera 6-1 6-4; No. 2 — Lillie Belnap/Kyra Dunn, FM, def. Juliette Berry/Maddy Boyer 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Lauren Olson/Paige Barnhurst, FM, def. Anara Munkhthogoo/Maddi Sites 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 — Myla Gumone/Baylie Case, FM, def. Lanie Dougherty/Xenia Perry 6-3, 6-4 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Law Mathematics Armed Forces Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 18% 41° 67° Mon Monday 67°/41° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:24:49 AM Sunset: 08:00:12 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tue 71% 40° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/40° Rain in the morning. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 06:23:30 AM Sunset: 08:01:10 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 41° 66° Wed Wednesday 66°/41° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:22:11 AM Sunset: 08:02:07 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 43° 72° Thu Thursday 72°/43° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:20:54 AM Sunset: 08:03:04 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 1% 39° 63° Fri Friday 63°/39° Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:19:37 AM Sunset: 08:04:02 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: N @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 39F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 45° 73° Sat Saturday 73°/45° Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:22 AM Sunset: 08:04:59 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 48° 79° Sun Sunday 79°/48° Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:17:08 AM Sunset: 08:05:57 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business