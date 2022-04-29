Central 4, Montrose 3

Thursday at Canyon View Park

Singles

No. 1 — Andie Blowers, M, def. Adi Hill 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Sydney Maurer, C, def. Rhyan Neary 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 — Melanie Yender, M, def. Alexis Wickham 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jordan Bauer/Tsifira Berger, C, def. Alyssa Oman/Samantha Go 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 — Ariana Najar/Gaby Rosales, M, def. Caysee Calton/Shaelyn David 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-5; No. 3 — Kenidee Calton/Joey Smith, C, def. Kenadee Hadlock/Hayley Eldridge 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 — Claire Dziwisz/Annabelle Carter, C, def. Jewel Dixon/Chiara Coronado 6-1, 6-2.

Grand Junction 6, Montrose 1

Thursday at Canyon View Park

Singles

No. 1 — Emma Aubert, GJ, def. Andie Blowers 6-0. 6-1; No. 2 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Rhyan Neary 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Melaina Yender 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Harper King/Ellie DeHerrera, GJ, def. Alyssa Oman/Samantha Go 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Abby Kearl/Juliette Berry, GJ, def. Ariana Najar/Gaby Rosales 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Lily Echanova/Madison Sites, GJ, def. Kenadee Hadlock/Hayley Eldridge 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 — Jewel Dixon/Chiara Coronado, M, def. Lanie Dougherty/Sarah Gaumer 7-5, 6-4.