Fruita Monument 6, Central 1

Thursday at Canyon View Park

Singles

No. 1 — Abby Deeths, FM, def. Adi Hill 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 — Tess Reimer, FM, def. Sydney Maurer 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); No. 3 — Alexis Wickham, C, def. Kyra Dunn 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Emily Leane/Kat Austin, FM, def. Tsifira Berger/Jordan Bauer 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson 7-5, 6-0; No. 3 — Sienna Gechter/Solana Rodriguez, FM, def. Jennika Quintana/Kenidee Calton 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; No. 4 — Mandi Runyan/Keira Wilhelm, FM, def. Claire Dziwisz/Joey Smith 7-5, 6-1.