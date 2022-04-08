agate Prep tennis results, April 7, 2022 Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 6, Central 1Thursday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Abby Deeths, FM, def. Adi Hill 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 — Tess Reimer, FM, def. Sydney Maurer 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); No. 3 — Alexis Wickham, C, def. Kyra Dunn 6-2, 6-3.DoublesNo. 1 — Emily Leane/Kat Austin, FM, def. Tsifira Berger/Jordan Bauer 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson 7-5, 6-0; No. 3 — Sienna Gechter/Solana Rodriguez, FM, def. Jennika Quintana/Kenidee Calton 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; No. 4 — Mandi Runyan/Keira Wilhelm, FM, def. Claire Dziwisz/Joey Smith 7-5, 6-1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Park Fruita Monument View Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 33° 64° Thu Thursday 64°/33° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:10 AM Sunset: 07:44:10 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 43° 70° Fri Friday 70°/43° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:38 AM Sunset: 07:45:08 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 2% 39° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/39° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:06 AM Sunset: 07:46:05 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SW @ 25 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 0% 35° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/35° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:35 AM Sunset: 07:47:03 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: WNW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low around 35F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 12% 43° 68° Mon Monday 68°/43° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:43:04 AM Sunset: 07:48:01 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tue 78% 28° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/28° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 78% Sunrise: 06:41:34 AM Sunset: 07:48:59 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming mostly cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Wed 11% 27° 49° Wed Wednesday 49°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:40:04 AM Sunset: 07:49:56 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business