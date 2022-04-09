Grand Junction 4, Durango 3

Friday at Durango

Singles

No. 1 — Emma Aubert, GJ, def. Sophia Gallagher 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Emmy Thompson, GJ, def. Ellie Davenport 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Sydney Pritchard 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Adwyn Chowen/Juliet DiGacomo, D, def. Ellie Deherrera/Harper King 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Lola Bradshaw/Ellie McLean, D, def. Abby Kearl/Anara Mankhtogoo 6-7, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 — Madison Sites/Lily Echanova, GJ, def. Litzy Lopez/Addie Cady 7-5, 6-7, 6-0; No. 4 — Avery Edgar/Rachel Ager, D, def. Sarah Gaumer/Lanie Dougherty 6-3, 6-1.