agate Prep tennis results, April 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 4, Durango 3Friday at DurangoSinglesNo. 1 — Emma Aubert, GJ, def. Sophia Gallagher 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Emmy Thompson, GJ, def. Ellie Davenport 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Sydney Pritchard 6-0, 6-2.DoublesNo. 1 — Adwyn Chowen/Juliet DiGacomo, D, def. Ellie Deherrera/Harper King 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Lola Bradshaw/Ellie McLean, D, def. Abby Kearl/Anara Mankhtogoo 6-7, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 — Madison Sites/Lily Echanova, GJ, def. Litzy Lopez/Addie Cady 7-5, 6-7, 6-0; No. 4 — Avery Edgar/Rachel Ager, D, def. Sarah Gaumer/Lanie Dougherty 6-3, 6-1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Mathematics Durango Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 6% 36° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/36° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:46:02 AM Sunset: 07:46:05 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: S @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 0% 36° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/36° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:30 AM Sunset: 07:47:03 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WNW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 7% 43° 70° Mon Monday 70°/43° Considerably cloudy, windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:42:59 AM Sunset: 07:48:01 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Windy early with rain developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tue 71% 28° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/28° Cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 06:41:29 AM Sunset: 07:48:58 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 13% 27° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/27° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:40 AM Sunset: 07:49:56 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 8% 31° 54° Thu Thursday 54°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:38:31 AM Sunset: 07:50:54 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 30° 55° Fri Friday 55°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:37:02 AM Sunset: 07:51:52 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business