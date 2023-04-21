agate Prep tennis results for April 20, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 8 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 5, Montrose 2Thursday at Canyon ViewSinglesNo. 1 — Andie Blowers, M, def. Kat Austin, FM, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Keira Wilhelm, FM, def. Rhyan Neary, M, 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 — Melaina Yender, M, def. Sadie Ganzer, FM, 7-5, 7-6(0).DoublesNo. 1 — Sienna Gechter/Solana Rodriguez, FM, def. Alyssa Oman/Samantha Go, FM, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Kyra Dunn/Lillie Belnap, FM, def. Gaby Rosales/Hayley Eldridge 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Lauren Olson/Paige Barnhurst, FM, def. Karinna Bogarin/Chiara Coronado, M, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Myla Gumone/Maggie Meyer, FM, def. Leslie Owens/Cali Fulks, M, 6-1, 6-1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Mathematics Armed Forces Law Botany Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 28° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/28° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:20 AM Sunset: 07:56:19 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 39° 59° Fri Friday 59°/39° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:28:57 AM Sunset: 07:57:17 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 37° 59° Sat Saturday 59°/37° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:35 AM Sunset: 07:58:14 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 44° 66° Sun Sunday 66°/44° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:26:13 AM Sunset: 07:59:11 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 45° 69° Mon Monday 69°/45° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:24:53 AM Sunset: 08:00:08 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tue 60% 41° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/41° Showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 60% Sunrise: 06:23:33 AM Sunset: 08:01:06 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 41° 64° Wed Wednesday 64°/41° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:22:15 AM Sunset: 08:02:03 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business