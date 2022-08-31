agate Prep tennis results for August 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 5, Fruita Monument 2Tuesday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Evan Gear, GJ, def. Colby O’Day, FM, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Matt Silzell, GJ, def. Sam Meyer, FM, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Jack Fry, FM, def. Evan Severs, GJ, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.DoublesNo. 1 — Bailey Rubinstein/Jase Satterfield, GJ, def. John Miller/Trevor Heer, FM, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Jack Savage/Anders Storheim, FM, def. Jameson Boyer/Nick Silzell, GJ, 6-1, 1-6, 10-8; No. 3 — Christian Tuttle/Liam Pomrenke, GJ, def. Coltan Gechter/Evan Prosser, FM, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 10-7; No. 4 — Jack Welling/Isaac Boyer, GJ, def. Jeremy Heer/Isaiah Wilhelm, FM, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Mineralogy Geology Park Fruita Monument Grand Junction Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 63° 97° Tue Tuesday 97°/63° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:04 AM Sunset: 07:47:43 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 63° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/63° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:59 AM Sunset: 07:46:12 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 64° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/64° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:42:53 AM Sunset: 07:44:41 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 66° 100° Fri Friday 100°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:48 AM Sunset: 07:43:09 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 66° 100° Sat Saturday 100°/66° Sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:42 AM Sunset: 07:41:36 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 66° 100° Sun Sunday 100°/66° Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:45:37 AM Sunset: 07:40:03 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 65° 100° Mon Monday 100°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM Sunset: 07:38:30 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business