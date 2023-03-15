agate Prep tennis results for March 14, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 16 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central 6, Montrose 0Tuesday at Canyon ViewSinglesNo. 1 — N/A; No. 2 — Sydney Maurer, C, def. Rhyan Neary, M, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Joey Smith, C, def. Melaina Yender, M, 6-0, 6-0.DoublesNo. 1 — Caysee Calton/Jennika Quintana, C, def. Alyssa Oman/Samantha Go, M, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Tsifira Berger/Kenidee Calton, C, def. Gaby Rosales/Hayley Eldridge, M, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Haley Ammons/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Katrina Bogarin/Chiara Coronado, M, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Claire Dziwisz/Kodie Smith, C, def. Cali Fulks/Natalie Lopez, M, 6-1, 6-0.Grand Junction 4, Fruita Monument 3Tuesday at Canyon ViewSinglesNo. 1 — Emma Thompson, GJ, won by default; No. 2 — Abby Kearl, GJ, def. Keira Wilhelm 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 — Bethany Kimmell, GJ, def. Sienna Gechter 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.DoublesNo. 1 — Sadie Ganzer/Solana Rodriguez, FM, def. Elle DeHerrera/Harper King, GJ, 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 — Kyra Dunn/Lillie Belnap, FM, def. Juliette Berry/Madalyn Boyer 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; No. 3 — Anara Munkhtogoo/Madison Sites, GJ, def. Myla Gumone/Celeah Schwartz, FM, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; No. 4 — Paige Barnhurst/Lauren Olson, FM, def. Lanie Dougherty/Xenia Perry 6-1, 6-2. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Mathematics Law Chemistry Technical Terminology Scientific Terms Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 56% 45° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/45° Showers. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:27:26 AM Sunset: 07:20:17 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SE @ 13 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 72% 36° 51° Wed Wednesday 51°/36° Chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 72% Sunrise: 07:25:53 AM Sunset: 07:21:17 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thu 8% 27° 46° Thu Thursday 46°/27° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:24:18 AM Sunset: 07:22:18 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: N @ 15 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 2% 29° 46° Fri Friday 46°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:44 AM Sunset: 07:23:18 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 7% 32° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/32° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM Sunset: 07:24:18 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sun 35% 35° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/35° Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 07:19:34 AM Sunset: 07:25:18 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain and snow tapering off in the evening. Decreasing cloudiness late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Mon 21% 39° 52° Mon Monday 52°/39° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 07:17:58 AM Sunset: 07:26:17 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business