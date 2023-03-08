agate Prep tennis results for March 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central 4, Fruita Monument 3Tuesday at Canyon ViewSinglesNo. 1 — Alexis Wickham, C, def. Kat Austin, FM, 3-6, 6-3 (10-6); No. 2 — Sydney Maurer, C, def. Keira Wilhelm, FM, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 — Sienna Gechter, FM, def. Shaelyn David, C, 6-0, 6-0.DoublesNo. 1 — Caysee Calton/Joey Smith, C, def. Sadie Ganzer/Solana Rodriguez, FM, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Kyra Dunn/Lillie Belnap, FM, def. Tsifira Berger/Kenidee Calton, C, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 — Haley Ammons/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Myla Gumone/Celah Schwartz, FM, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 — Paige Barnhurst/Lauren Olson, FM, def. Claire Dziwisz/Kodie Smith, C, 6-2, 6-1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Mathematics Armed Forces Law Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 28° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/28° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:38:14 AM Sunset: 06:13:08 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Wed 1% 30° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:36:44 AM Sunset: 06:14:10 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 2% 34° 53° Thu Thursday 53°/34° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:35:12 AM Sunset: 06:15:12 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 43% 45° 52° Fri Friday 52°/45° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:33:41 AM Sunset: 06:16:14 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sat 77% 39° 53° Sat Saturday 53°/39° Rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 77% Sunrise: 06:32:08 AM Sunset: 06:17:16 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 37% 39° 55° Sun Sunday 55°/39° Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:30:36 AM Sunset: 07:18:17 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 13% 41° 59° Mon Monday 59°/41° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:29:02 AM Sunset: 07:19:18 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business