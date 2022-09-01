agate Prep tennis results for September 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central 7, Basalt 0Wednesday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Corban St. Peter, C, def. Fritz Simmons, B, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Bradan Blanck, C, def. Jacob Roggie, B, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 — Kayden Dowdy, C, def. Connor Hoffman, B, 6-3, 7-6(6-3).DoublesNo. 1 — Caleb Repshire/Shawn Freeborn, C, def. Ryan Palmer/Elijah Kelley, B, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 — Canaan Ross/Andrew Kirschenmann, C, def. Thatcher Winokur/AJ Lott, B, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Caleb Blanck/Owen Bickham, C, def. Holden Lahey/Scott Thornton; No. 4 — Ethan Tregilgas/Joseph Kirschenmann, C, won by default.Grand Junction 7, Basalt 0Wednesday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Evan Gear, GJ, def. Simmons, B, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Matt Silzell, GJ, def. Roggie, B, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Evan Severs, GJ, def. Hoffman, B, 6-0, 6-1.DoublesNo. 1 — Bailey Rubinstein/Jase Satterfield, GJ, def. Palmer/Kelley, B, 5-0, retired; No. 2 — Jameson Boyer/Nick Silzell, GJ, def. Winokur/Lott 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Christian Tuttle/Liam Pomrenke, GJ, def. Lahey/Thornton, B, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Jack Welling/Isaac Boyer, GJ, def. Mikyal Martin/Catcher Davis, B, 6-0, 6-0. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Park Linguistics Ethan Tregilgas Joseph Kirschenmann Basalt View Geology Gj Elijah Kelley Ryan Palmer Scott Thornton Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 63° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/63° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:42:51 AM Sunset: 07:44:39 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 66° 100° Fri Friday 100°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:45 AM Sunset: 07:43:07 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 63° 99° Sat Saturday 99°/63° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:44:40 AM Sunset: 07:41:34 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 66° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/66° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:45:34 AM Sunset: 07:40:01 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: WNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 67° 102° Mon Monday 102°/67° Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:46:29 AM Sunset: 07:38:27 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: NE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 66° 102° Tue Tuesday 102°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:47:23 AM Sunset: 07:36:53 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: ENE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 66° 100° Wed Wednesday 100°/66° Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:48:17 AM Sunset: 07:35:18 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business