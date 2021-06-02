Central 7, Cedaredge 0
Tuesday at Canyon View Park
Singles
No. 1 — Mary Beckstead, Central, def. Faith Vader 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 — Curtrice Hansen, Central, def. Dayanna Gonzalez 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Jessica Warner, Central, def. Layla Davis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Adi Hill/Jordan Bauer, Central, def. Leila Morton/Leona Myer 6-0., 6-2; No. 2 — Lenah Anderson/Tsifira Berger, Central, def. Keyra Sheppard/Olivia Hohenstein 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Jennika Quintana/Alexis Wickham, Central, def. Grace Henderson/Taylay Myers 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 — Caysee Calton/Claire Dziwisz, Central, def. Hannah Overstreet/Makayla Weldon 6-7 (8-6), 6-2, 6-2.