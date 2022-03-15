agate Prep tennis results, March 14, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 6, Montrose 1When at whereSinglesNo. 1 — Andie Blowers, M, def. Abby Deeths 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Tessa Reimer, FM, def. Rhyan Neary 4-6, 6-2, 10-2; No. 3 — Breckyn Dunn, FM, def. Melaina Yender 6-1, 6-3.DoublesNo. 1 — Emily Leane/Kat Austin, FM, def. Alyssa Oman/Samantha Go 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Ariana Najar/Gaby Rosales 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Savanna Mattas/Mandi Runyan, FM, def. Kenadee Hadlock/Hayley Eldridge 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Keira Wilhelm/Sienna Gechter, FM, def. Jewel Dixon/Chiara Coronado 6-0, 6-0. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 30° 56° Mon Monday 56°/30° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:20:33 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 38° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/38° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:25:33 AM Sunset: 07:21:34 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 35% 31° 50° Wed Wednesday 50°/31° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 07:23:58 AM Sunset: 07:22:35 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 30° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/30° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:23 AM Sunset: 07:23:35 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 32° 56° Fri Friday 56°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:48 AM Sunset: 07:24:35 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 44° 63° Sat Saturday 63°/44° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM Sunset: 07:25:35 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 38° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/38° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:17:38 AM Sunset: 07:26:34 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business