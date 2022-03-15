Fruita Monument 6, Montrose 1

When at where

Singles

No. 1 — Andie Blowers, M, def. Abby Deeths 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Tessa Reimer, FM, def. Rhyan Neary 4-6, 6-2, 10-2; No. 3 — Breckyn Dunn, FM, def. Melaina Yender 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Emily Leane/Kat Austin, FM, def. Alyssa Oman/Samantha Go 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Ariana Najar/Gaby Rosales 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Savanna Mattas/Mandi Runyan, FM, def. Kenadee Hadlock/Hayley Eldridge 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Keira Wilhelm/Sienna Gechter, FM, def. Jewel Dixon/Chiara Coronado 6-0, 6-0.

Tags

Recommended for you