Central 4, Grand Junction 3
Tuesday at Canyon View Park
Singles
No. 1 — Emma Aubert, GJ, def. Adi Hill 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Sydney Maurer 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Alexis Wickham 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Jordan Bauer/Tsifira Berger, C, def. Ellie DeHerrera/Harper King 7-4, 6-0; No. 2 — Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Abby Kearl/Juliette Berry 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Kenidee Calton/Jennika Quintana, C, def. Maddison Stites/Lily Echanova 7-6 (7-2), 7-5; No. 4 — Claire Dziwisz/Joey Smith, C, def. Sarah Gaumer/Lanie Daugherty 6-2, 6-0.