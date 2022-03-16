Central 4, Grand Junction 3

Tuesday at Canyon View Park

Singles

No. 1 — Emma Aubert,, GJ, def. Adi Hill 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Sydney Maurer 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Alexis Wickham 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jordan Bauer/Tsifira Berger, C, def. Ellie DeHerrera/Harper King 7-4, 6-0; No. 2 — Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson, C, def. Abby Kearl/Juliette Berry 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Kenidee Calton/Jennika Quintana, C, def. Maddison Stites/Lily Echanova 7-6 (7-2), 7-5; No. 4 — Claire Dziwisz/Joey Smith, C, def. Sarah Gaumer/Lanie Daugherty 6-2, 6-0.