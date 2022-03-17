agate Prep tennis results, March 16, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 7, Aspen 0When at whereSinglesNo. 1 — Abby Deeths, FM, def. Amelia Hecht 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Tessa Reimer, FM, def. Gemma Hill 6-4, 2-6, 16-14; No. 3 — Breckyn Dunn, FM, def. Emma Bern 6-1, 6-3.DoublesNo. 1 — Emily Austin/Kat Austin, FM, def. Sonya Trains/Guinn Solberg 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Sophia Greiper/Lily Citron 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Keira Wilhelm/Mandi Runyan, FM, def. Leilah Berland-Whitman/Marguerite Holton 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-1); No. 4 — Savvan Mattas/Sienna Gechter, FM, def. Sofia Darmau de Bernede/Audrey Solberg 6-1, 6-3. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Botany Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 88% 31° 56° Wed Wednesday 56°/31° Rain and snow. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 88% Sunrise: 07:24:03 AM Sunset: 07:22:39 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Thu 5% 28° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/28° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:22:28 AM Sunset: 07:23:40 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: N @ 15 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 32° 55° Fri Friday 55°/32° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:53 AM Sunset: 07:24:40 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 42° 62° Sat Saturday 62°/42° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:18 AM Sunset: 07:25:40 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 49% 35° 59° Sun Sunday 59°/35° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 07:17:42 AM Sunset: 07:26:39 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 16 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Mon 14% 30° 46° Mon Monday 46°/30° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:16:07 AM Sunset: 07:27:39 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: N @ 19 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 2% 30° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:31 AM Sunset: 07:28:38 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: N @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business