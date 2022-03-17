Fruita Monument 7, Aspen 0

Singles

No. 1 — Abby Deeths, FM, def. Amelia Hecht 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Tessa Reimer, FM, def. Gemma Hill 6-4, 2-6, 16-14; No. 3 — Breckyn Dunn, FM, def. Emma Bern 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Emily Austin/Kat Austin, FM, def. Sonya Trains/Guinn Solberg 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Sophia Greiper/Lily Citron 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Keira Wilhelm/Mandi Runyan, FM, def. Leilah Berland-Whitman/Marguerite Holton 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-1); No. 4 — Savvan Mattas/Sienna Gechter, FM, def. Sofia Darmau de Bernede/Audrey Solberg 6-1, 6-3.

