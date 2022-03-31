Fruita Monument 4, Grand Junction 3

Wednesday at Canyon View Park

Singles

No. 1 — Emma Aubert, GJ, def. Abby Deeths 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Tessa Reimer 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Breckyn Dunn 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Emily Leane/Kat Austin, FM, def. Ellie DeHerrera/Harper King 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Abby Kearl/Juliette Berry 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Savanna Mattas/Sienna Gechter, FM, def. Madison Sites/Lily Echanova 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Keira Wilhelm/Mandi Runyan, FM, def. Anara Minkhtogoo/Kennedy Stephen 6-1, 6-0.