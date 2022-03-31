agate Prep tennis results, March 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 4, Grand Junction 3Wednesday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Emma Aubert, GJ, def. Abby Deeths 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Emma Thompson, GJ, def. Tessa Reimer 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Natalie Hanks, GJ, def. Breckyn Dunn 6-4, 6-0.DoublesNo. 1 — Emily Leane/Kat Austin, FM, def. Ellie DeHerrera/Harper King 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Abby Kearl/Juliette Berry 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Savanna Mattas/Sienna Gechter, FM, def. Madison Sites/Lily Echanova 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Keira Wilhelm/Mandi Runyan, FM, def. Anara Minkhtogoo/Kennedy Stephen 6-1, 6-0. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Doubles Single Tennis Agate Sport Prep Loser Park Fruita Monument Grand Junction Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 1% 34° 58° Wed Wednesday 58°/34° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:40 AM Sunset: 07:36:24 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: E @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 37° 62° Thu Thursday 62°/37° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:00:05 AM Sunset: 07:37:22 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 7% 38° 62° Fri Friday 62°/38° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:58:30 AM Sunset: 07:38:21 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 47° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/47° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:56:55 AM Sunset: 07:39:19 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 30% 41° 60° Sun Sunday 60°/41° Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 30% Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM Sunset: 07:40:17 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Mon 24% 41° 63° Mon Monday 63°/41° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:53:46 AM Sunset: 07:41:15 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 36° 62° Tue Tuesday 62°/36° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:52:12 AM Sunset: 07:42:13 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: W @ 20 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business