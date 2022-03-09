Fruita Monument 7, Central 0

Tuesday at Canyon View Park

Singles

No. 1 — Abby Deeths, FM, def. Adi Hill 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Tess Reimer, FM, def. Sydney Maurer 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Breckyn Dunn, FM, def. Alexis Wickham 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Kat Austin/Savanna Mattas, FM, def. Tsifira Berger/Jordan Bauer 6-3, 5-7, 10-5; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Sienna Gechter/Keira Wilhelm, FM, def. Jennika Quintana/Kenidee Calton 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; No. 4 — Mandi Runyan/Molly Mabee, FM, def. Claire Dziwisz/Joey Smith 6-1, 6-1.