agate Prep tennis results, March 8, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 Fruita Monument 7, Central 0Tuesday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Abby Deeths, FM, def. Adi Hill 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Tess Reimer, FM, def. Sydney Maurer 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Breckyn Dunn, FM, def. Alexis Wickham 6-1, 6-2.DoublesNo. 1 — Kat Austin/Savanna Mattas, FM, def. Tsifira Berger/Jordan Bauer 6-3, 5-7, 10-5; No. 2 — Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins, FM, def. Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Sienna Gechter/Keira Wilhelm, FM, def. Jennika Quintana/Kenidee Calton 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; No. 4 — Mandi Runyan/Molly Mabee, FM, def. Claire Dziwisz/Joey Smith 6-1, 6-1.