agate Prep tennis results, Sept. 1, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Fruita Monument 4, Legacy 3Thursday at LegacySinglesNo. 1 — Colby O'Day, FM, def. Rufus Thompson 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Noah Klein, L, def. Sam Meyer 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 — Jack Fry, FM, def. Alex Anthony 6-4, 6-1.DoublesNo. 1 — David Tran/Sam Law, L, def. Trevor Heer/John Miller 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 — Jack Savage/Anders Storheim, FM, def. David Johnson/Logan Livermore 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 — Colton Gechter/Evan Prosser, FM, def. Jared Collison/Karsen Barnes 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 — Greg Waggoner/Navon Kulprathipanja, L, def. Isaiah Wilhem/Trevor Rund 6-2, 6-2.