agate Prep tennis results, Sept. 8, 2022 Sep 9, 2022 Grand Junction 7, Durango 0Thursday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — Evan Gear, G, def. Nate Claason 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Matthew Silzell, GJ, def. Will Benal 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Evan Severs, GJ, def. Leo Stritikus 6-0, 6-0.DoublesNo. 1 — Bailey Rubinstein/Jase Satterfield, GJ, def. Tanner Coddington/Hays Stritikus 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Jameson Boyer/Nick Silzell, GJ, def. Andrew Craig/Finn Skowland 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Christian Tuttle/Liam Pomrenke, GJ, def. Aeneas McBrier/Sam Fontenot 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Jack Welling/Isaac Boyer, GJ, def. Brady Hoerl/Truman Hughes 6-0, 6-0.Regis Jesuit 5, Grand Junction 2Thursday at Canyon View ParkSinglesNo. 1 — William Dicket, RJ, def. Evan Gear 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 — Agustin Azcui, RJ, def. Matthew Silzell 2-6, 6-3, 10-3; No. 3 — Brady Jenkins, RJ, def. Evan Severs 6-2, 6-1.DoublesNo. 1 — KC Eckenhausen/Liam McDinnell, RJ, def. Bailey Rubinstein/Jase Satterfield 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Adam Sobolevesky/Carl Sieger, RJ, def. Jamespn Boyer/Nick Silzell 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Christian Tuttle/Liam Pomrenke, GJ, def. Tyler Ryan/Joe Dorais 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 — Jack Welling/Isaac Boyer, GJ, def. Aidan Prananta, Bennett Cherveny 5-6, 7-5, 10-7.