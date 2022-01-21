agate Prep wresting result, Jan. 20, 2021 Jan 21, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Delta 45, Palisade 33Thursday at Palisade106 — Dawsen Drozdik, D, won by forfeit; 113 — Jackie Chaffin, D, won by forfeit; 120 — Tyrus Despain, P, dec. Sebastian Chavez 7-0; 126 — Kyle Chaffin, D, pinned Xzaybien Samora 5:09; 132 — Angel Romero, D, won by forfeit; 138 — Keyton Young, P, pinned Talan Hurt 2:59; 145 — Tim Horn, D, pinned, Lane Holland :58.152 — Royce Barrios, D, dec. Trevin Branon 8-2; 160 — Maddoz Castor, P, pinned Cody Hawks 1:15; 170 — James Arias-McGinnett, P, pinned Joseph Avila :40; 182 — Dawson David, P, pinned Xavier Martinez 1:34; 195 — Usiel Romero, P, pinned Ripp Lockhart 5:48; 220 — Gus Butler, P, won by forfeit; 285 — Treyton Sandoval, D, pinned Vincent Johnston 1:48.Note — dual started at 145 pounds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dual Loser Sport Prep Pound Winner James Arias-mcginnett Cody Hawks Linguistics Joseph Avila Pin Vincent Johnston Maddoz Castor Tim Horn Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 58% 26° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/26° Chance of a few snow showers. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:29:15 AM Sunset: 05:21:24 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: E @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Fri 65% 20° 36° Fri Friday 36°/20° Light snow early. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 07:28:41 AM Sunset: 05:22:31 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Sat 6% 18° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/18° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:28:06 AM Sunset: 05:23:39 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 20° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/20° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:28 AM Sunset: 05:24:48 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Mon 4% 24° 40° Mon Monday 40°/24° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:26:49 AM Sunset: 05:25:57 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 10% 15° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/15° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:26:08 AM Sunset: 05:27:06 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 15° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/15° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:25 AM Sunset: 05:28:15 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Brenda Bounds Keller Williams +1(970)256-9100 Website Find a local business