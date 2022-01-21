Delta 45, Palisade 33

Thursday at Palisade

106 — Dawsen Drozdik, D, won by forfeit; 113 — Jackie Chaffin, D, won by forfeit; 120 — Tyrus Despain, P, dec. Sebastian Chavez 7-0; 126 — Kyle Chaffin, D, pinned Xzaybien Samora 5:09; 132 — Angel Romero, D, won by forfeit; 138 — Keyton Young, P, pinned Talan Hurt 2:59; 145 — Tim Horn, D, pinned, Lane Holland :58.

152 — Royce Barrios, D, dec. Trevin Branon 8-2; 160 — Maddoz Castor, P, pinned Cody Hawks 1:15; 170 — James Arias-McGinnett, P, pinned Joseph Avila :40; 182 — Dawson David, P, pinned Xavier Martinez 1:34; 195 — Usiel Romero, P, pinned Ripp Lockhart 5:48; 220 — Gus Butler, P, won by forfeit; 285 — Treyton Sandoval, D, pinned Vincent Johnston 1:48.

Note — dual started at 145 pounds.