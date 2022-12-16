agate Prep wresting results, Dec. 15, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 44, North Sevier, Utah 30BoysThursday at Fruita Monument106 — Max McKinlay, NS, dec. Noah Wooten 6-2; 113 — Jeremy Lengas, NS, won by forfeit; 120 — LJ George, FM, def. Braygen Maxwell 4-3; 126 — Ayden Crane, NS, pinned Michael Leon 3:06; 132 — James Crowley, NS, dec. Braxton Romero 8-2; 138 — Will Stewart, FM, pinned Ethan Hone, :28; 144 — Cuyler Baldwin, FM, pinned Cody Sorenson 1:49.150 — Bayley Blum, FM, pinned Myers Miller 2:21; 157 — Dylen Chelewski, FM, pinned Jameson Hunt 3:03; 165 — Trent Target, FM, pinned Dean Anderson 1:10; 175 — Reilly Burr, NS, pinned Ryland Hoisington 3:34; 190 — True Tobaisson, FM, tech fall Blaine Anderson 2:39; 215 — Tatum Williams, FM, pinned Devin Hone :40; 285 — Clayton Duckworth, NS, pinned Sean Franzen 3:25.Note — dual started at 157 pounds.District 51 63, Olathe 18GirlsThursday at Central100 — Marissa Martinez-Quezada, D51, pinned Lydia St. Peter :44; 105 — Sadie Corn, O, pinned Mercedes Miller 5:43; 110 — Sage Hoover, D51, won by forfeit; 115 — Angelina Bollinger, O, pinned Ayana Moncoda 1:52; 120 — Jacy Stewart, D51, pinned Kaitlin Krause :29; 125 — Isabella Drysdale, D51, won by forfeit; 130 — Mollie Dare, D51, pinned Iaeliana Delgado 2:49.135 — Violet Gray, D51, dec. Allie Stambaugh 8-7; 140 — Laurel Hughes, D51, pinned Vicki Serna :27; 145 — Kenya Contreras, D51, pinned Esmerelda Lopez :12; 155 — Sylee Tuzon, D51, pinned Aby England 1:27; 170 — Rya Burke, D51, pinned Illeana Diaz 3:06; 190 — Laylah Casto, D51, pinned Teresa Galvan :36; 215 — Lynessia Duran, O, pinned Olivia Booth 3:58.Note — dual started at 100 pounds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dual Loser Sport Prep Pound Winner Boy Fruita Monument D51 Fm Interior Decoration Trent Target Bayley Blum Will Stewart Peter Ns Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 15% 15° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/15° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:26:02 AM Sunset: 04:52:53 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: SE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Generally clear skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 11° 30° Fri Friday 30°/11° Sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:42 AM Sunset: 04:53:11 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 12° 31° Sat Saturday 31°/12° Sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:21 AM Sunset: 04:53:32 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 13° 34° Sun Sunday 34°/13° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:57 AM Sunset: 04:53:55 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Mainly clear. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 20° 35° Mon Monday 35°/20° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:32 AM Sunset: 04:54:20 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 19° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/19° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:29:06 AM Sunset: 04:54:46 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 22° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/22° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:29:37 AM Sunset: 04:55:15 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: WNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business