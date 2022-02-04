Fruita Monument 52, Palisade 21

Thursday at Fruita Monument

106 — L.J. George, FM, won by forfeit; 113 — Michael Leon, FM, pinned Brady Russell 3:41; 120 — Tyrus Despain, PAL, pinned Braxton Romero 2:18; 126 — Will Stewart, FM, pinned Xzaybien Samora 3:23; 132 — Tyler Archuleta, FM, dec. Judah Guajardo 5-3; 138 — Keyton Young, PAL, pinned Bryce Nixon 4:00; 145 — Dylan Chelewski, FM, pinned Trevin Brannon 1:56

152 — Phallen Salvati, PAL, dec. Bailey Blum 10-5; 160 — Sullivan Sample, FM, pinned Maddox Caster 3:29; 170 — Tru Tobiasson, FM, pinned James Arias-McGinnett :28; 182 — Armony Trujillo, FM, won by forfeit; 195 — Tatum Williams, FM, major dec. Usiel Romero 12-0; 220 — Angelo Guarente, PAL, pinned Tanner Heldman 5:13; 285 — Joseph Shepardson, CAPS, pinned Vincent Johnson :14.

Note — dual started at 138 pounds.