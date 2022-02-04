agate Prep wresting results, Feb. 3, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 52, Palisade 21Thursday at Fruita Monument106 — L.J. George, FM, won by forfeit; 113 — Michael Leon, FM, pinned Brady Russell 3:41; 120 — Tyrus Despain, PAL, pinned Braxton Romero 2:18; 126 — Will Stewart, FM, pinned Xzaybien Samora 3:23; 132 — Tyler Archuleta, FM, dec. Judah Guajardo 5-3; 138 — Keyton Young, PAL, pinned Bryce Nixon 4:00; 145 — Dylan Chelewski, FM, pinned Trevin Brannon 1:56152 — Phallen Salvati, PAL, dec. Bailey Blum 10-5; 160 — Sullivan Sample, FM, pinned Maddox Caster 3:29; 170 — Tru Tobiasson, FM, pinned James Arias-McGinnett :28; 182 — Armony Trujillo, FM, won by forfeit; 195 — Tatum Williams, FM, major dec. Usiel Romero 12-0; 220 — Angelo Guarente, PAL, pinned Tanner Heldman 5:13; 285 — Joseph Shepardson, CAPS, pinned Vincent Johnson :14.Note — dual started at 138 pounds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dual Loser Sport Prep Pound Winner Result Note Fm Will Stewart Dylan Chelewski Heldman Angelo Guarente Tyler Archuleta Michael Leon Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 11° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/11° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:18:38 AM Sunset: 05:37:38 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 13° 33° Fri Friday 33°/13° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:17:40 AM Sunset: 05:38:48 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 17° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/17° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:16:40 AM Sunset: 05:39:59 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 19° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/19° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:15:39 AM Sunset: 05:41:09 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 22° 44° Mon Monday 44°/22° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:14:37 AM Sunset: 05:42:20 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 22° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:13:33 AM Sunset: 05:43:30 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 23° 44° Wed Wednesday 44°/23° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:28 AM Sunset: 05:44:40 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business