Durango 39, Central 30

Friday at Central

106 — Ryan Dugan, DUR, pinned John Paul Espinoza 1:48; 113 — Jacob Fenberg, DUR, dec. Dominik Ortiz 14-12; 120 — Hassin Maynes, CEN, pinned Mason Palmer 3:08; 126 — Jose Flores, CEN, dec. Cole Pontine 7-3; 132 — Tristan Dean, CEN, major dec. Chris McGrath 14-5; 138 — Riley Belt, DUR, dec. Degan Harris 6-4; 145 — Ayden Wiseman, CEN, tech. fall Wyatt Bartel 4:00, 15-0

152 — Oren Moore, DUR, pinned ‘Timbur Wolfe 1:25; 160 — Dale Harris, DUR, won by forfeit; 170 — Tyler Woodworth, DUR, dec. Tyler Ziek 9-5; 182 — Ben Belt, DUR, pinned Angel Lima 1:54; 195 — Junior Garcia-Rodriguez, DUR, won by forfeit; 220 — Javian Hernandez, CEN, won by forfeit; 285 — Cal Bilyeu, CEN, won by forfeit.

Note — dual started at 145 pounds.