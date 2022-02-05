agate Prep wresting results, Feb. 4, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Durango 39, Central 30Friday at Central106 — Ryan Dugan, DUR, pinned John Paul Espinoza 1:48; 113 — Jacob Fenberg, DUR, dec. Dominik Ortiz 14-12; 120 — Hassin Maynes, CEN, pinned Mason Palmer 3:08; 126 — Jose Flores, CEN, dec. Cole Pontine 7-3; 132 — Tristan Dean, CEN, major dec. Chris McGrath 14-5; 138 — Riley Belt, DUR, dec. Degan Harris 6-4; 145 — Ayden Wiseman, CEN, tech. fall Wyatt Bartel 4:00, 15-0152 — Oren Moore, DUR, pinned ‘Timbur Wolfe 1:25; 160 — Dale Harris, DUR, won by forfeit; 170 — Tyler Woodworth, DUR, dec. Tyler Ziek 9-5; 182 — Ben Belt, DUR, pinned Angel Lima 1:54; 195 — Junior Garcia-Rodriguez, DUR, won by forfeit; 220 — Javian Hernandez, CEN, won by forfeit; 285 — Cal Bilyeu, CEN, won by forfeit.Note — dual started at 145 pounds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dual Loser Sport Prep Pound Winner Note Dur Cen Palmer Dec. Forfeit Ryan Dugan Industry Ben Belt Angel Lima Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 18° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/18° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:36 AM Sunset: 05:39:48 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: W @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Generally clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 18° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/18° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:15:35 AM Sunset: 05:40:59 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 22° 43° Mon Monday 43°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:33 AM Sunset: 05:42:09 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 23° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/23° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:13:29 AM Sunset: 05:43:20 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 25° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/25° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:23 AM Sunset: 05:44:30 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Thu 3% 26° 48° Thu Thursday 48°/26° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:11:17 AM Sunset: 05:45:40 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 26° 50° Fri Friday 50°/26° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:10:09 AM Sunset: 05:46:49 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business