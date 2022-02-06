Fruita Monument 49, Grand Junction 17

Saturday at Grand Junction

106 — L.J. George, FM, pinned Danell Hamilton 2:41; 113 — Joaquin Baleztena, FM, pinned Lorrenzo Treto 3:15; 120 — Michael Leon, FM, dec. Landon Scarbrough 12-8; 126 — Will Stewart, FM, pinned Cameron Waegli :36; 132 — Tyler Archuleta, FM, major dec. Colton Romero 11-1; 138 — Bryce Nixon, FM, pinned Payton Harris 2:44; 145 — Dylan Chelewski, FM, dec. Able Martinez 8-3

152 — Cale Moore, GJ, tech. fall Baylee Blum 5:00, 15-0; 160 — Micah Kenney, GJ, dec. Sullivan Sample 4-2; 170 — True Tobiasson, FM, dec. Dominic Jones 14-7; 182 — Armony Trujillo, FM, pinned Gage Reies 1:49; 195 — Calvin Atkinson, GJ, dec. Tatum Williams 6-5; 220 — Austin Curfman, GJ, pinned Tanner Heldman 1:29; 285 — Joseph Shepardson, FM, pinned Jack Banks 1:03.

Note — dual started at 120 pounds.

Grand Junction 41, Durango 29Saturday at Grand Junction

106 — Ryan Dugan, DUR, tech. fall Danell Hamilton 2:51, 17-0; 113 — Jacob Fenberg, DUR, won by forfeit; 120 — Cole Pontine, DUR, pinned Landon Scarbrough 5:29; 126 — Cameron Waegli, GJ, dec. Mason Palmer 14-12; 132 — Colton Romero, GJ, pinned Chris McGrath :55; 138 — Payton Harris, GJ, dec. Riley Belt 6-0; 145 — Able Martinez, GJ, tech. fall Oren Moore 5:00, 16-1

152 — Cale Moore, GJ, pinned Dale Harris :28; 160 — Micah Kenney, GJ, dec. Tyler Woodworth SV-1, 7-5; 170 — Ben Belt, DUR, pinned Dominic Jones 4:52; 182 — Braxton Waddell, DUR, pinned Gage Reies 3:44; 195 — Calvin Atkinson, GJ, dec. Junior Garcia-Rodriguez SV-1, 8-6; 220 — Austin Curfman, GJ, won by forfeit; 285 — Jack Banks, GJ, won by forfeit.

Note — dual started at 106 pounds.

Fruita Monument 49, Durango 21

Saturday at Grand Junction

106 — Ryan Dugan, DUR, dec. L.J. George 5-3; 113 — Jacob Fenberg, DUR, pinned Mike Leon 5:28; 120 — Mason Palmer, DUR, pinned Joaquin Baleztena 5:25; 126 — Will Stewart, FM, pinned Cole Pontine 3:14; 132 — Tyler Archuleta, FM, dec. Chris McGrath 9-3; 138 — Bryce Nixon, FM, dec. Riley Belt 8-0; 145 — Dylan Chelewski, FM, pinned Wyatt Bartel 2:58

152 — Oren Moore, DUR, dec. Baylee Blum 10-7; 160 — Sullivan Sample, FM, pinned Dale Harris :21; 170 — Ben Belt, DUR, dec. True Tobiasson 3-2; 182 — Armony Trujillo, FM, pinned Braxton Waddell :54; 195 — Tatum Williams, FM, pinned Junior Garcia-Rodriguez 3:58; 220 — Tanner Heldman, FM, won by forfeit; 285 — Joseph Shepardson, FM, won by forfeit.

Note — dual started at 113 pounds.