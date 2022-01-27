Fruita Monument 49, Central 18

Wednesday at Fruita Monument

106 — LJ George, FM, pinned JohnPaul Espinoza 2:45; 113 — Michael Leon, FM, pinned Dominik Ortiz 2:00; 120 — Hassin Maynes, C, dec. Caleb Williams 7-0; 126 — Orin Mease, FM, dec. Jordyn Willie 6-4; 132 — Will Stewart, FM, dec. William Dean 12-7; 138 — Bryce Nixon, FM, major dec. Nick Matthews 14-3; 145 — Dylan Chelewski, FM, dec. Ayden Wiseman 4-2.

152 — Dagen Harris, C, pinned Bayley Blum 1:40; 160 — Devin Hickey, C, dec. Sullivan Sample 7-5; 170 — True Tobiasson, FM, pinned Tyler Ziek 4:37; 182 — Armony Trujillo, FM, won by forfeit; 195 — Tatum Williams, FM, pinned Dakota Jacobson 5:23; 220 — Javian Hernandez, C, pinned Tanner Heldman 1:58; 285 — Joe Shepardson, FM, pinned Cal Bilyeu :38.

Meeker 50, Palisade 27

Wednesday at Palisade

106 — Zeek Gianinetti, M, won by forfeit; 113 — Bow Muxlow, M, major dec. Brady Russell 9-0; 120 — Tyrus Despain, P, pinned Owen Hannemann 1:56; 126 — Mikey Salazar, P, pinned Clay Crawford 1:40; 132 — Ty Goedert, M, major dec. Xzaybien Samora 18-5; 138 — Keyton Young, P, pinned Abe Maupin 1:11; 145 — Trevin Brannon, P, dec. Jake Blazon 7-2.

152 — Connor Blunt, M, pinned Connor Moseley :59; 160 — Cade Blunt, M, pinned Maddox Castor 1:59; 170 — Trinden Powell, M, pinned James Arias-McGinnett 1:39; 182 — Teagan Sheridan, M, pinned Dawson David 2:54; 195 — Usiel Romero, P, pinned Hayden Shults 5:33; 220 — Judd Harvey, M, pinned Angelo Guarente :51 285 — Tanner Musser, M, pinned Caleb Casto 1:58.