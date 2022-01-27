agate Prep wresting results, Jan. 26, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 49, Central 18Wednesday at Fruita Monument106 — LJ George, FM, pinned JohnPaul Espinoza 2:45; 113 — Michael Leon, FM, pinned Dominik Ortiz 2:00; 120 — Hassin Maynes, C, dec. Caleb Williams 7-0; 126 — Orin Mease, FM, dec. Jordyn Willie 6-4; 132 — Will Stewart, FM, dec. William Dean 12-7; 138 — Bryce Nixon, FM, major dec. Nick Matthews 14-3; 145 — Dylan Chelewski, FM, dec. Ayden Wiseman 4-2.152 — Dagen Harris, C, pinned Bayley Blum 1:40; 160 — Devin Hickey, C, dec. Sullivan Sample 7-5; 170 — True Tobiasson, FM, pinned Tyler Ziek 4:37; 182 — Armony Trujillo, FM, won by forfeit; 195 — Tatum Williams, FM, pinned Dakota Jacobson 5:23; 220 — Javian Hernandez, C, pinned Tanner Heldman 1:58; 285 — Joe Shepardson, FM, pinned Cal Bilyeu :38.Meeker 50, Palisade 27Wednesday at Palisade106 — Zeek Gianinetti, M, won by forfeit; 113 — Bow Muxlow, M, major dec. Brady Russell 9-0; 120 — Tyrus Despain, P, pinned Owen Hannemann 1:56; 126 — Mikey Salazar, P, pinned Clay Crawford 1:40; 132 — Ty Goedert, M, major dec. Xzaybien Samora 18-5; 138 — Keyton Young, P, pinned Abe Maupin 1:11; 145 — Trevin Brannon, P, dec. Jake Blazon 7-2.152 — Connor Blunt, M, pinned Connor Moseley :59; 160 — Cade Blunt, M, pinned Maddox Castor 1:59; 170 — Trinden Powell, M, pinned James Arias-McGinnett 1:39; 182 — Teagan Sheridan, M, pinned Dawson David 2:54; 195 — Usiel Romero, P, pinned Hayden Shults 5:33; 220 — Judd Harvey, M, pinned Angelo Guarente :51 285 — Tanner Musser, M, pinned Caleb Casto 1:58. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dual Loser Sport Prep Pound Winner Note Connor Blunt Linguistics Maddox Castor Judd Harvey Connor Moseley Angelo Guarente Teagan Sheridan James Arias-mcginnett Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 13° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/13° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:24:39 AM Sunset: 05:29:21 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 14° 37° Fri Friday 37°/14° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:23:52 AM Sunset: 05:30:32 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 18° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/18° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:23:04 AM Sunset: 05:31:42 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 19° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/19° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:14 AM Sunset: 05:32:52 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 24° 41° Mon Monday 41°/24° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:21:22 AM Sunset: 05:34:03 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 15% 12° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/12° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:20:28 AM Sunset: 05:35:13 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 2% 7° 29° Wed Wednesday 29°/7° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:33 AM Sunset: 05:36:24 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Generally fair. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business