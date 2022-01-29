Girls
District 51 42, Severance 18

Friday at Chatfield

100 — Adelaide Martinsen, D51, won by forfeit; 105 — Marissa Simmons, D51, won by forfeit; 111 — Faith Vondy, S, pinned Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate 1:22; 118 — Aubrey Dare, D51, won by forfeit; 127 — Addi Cronk, S, pinned Apollonia Middleton 2:45; 136 — Laurel Hughes, D51, pinned Kayden Tafoya 1:16; 147 — Maci Maynard, D51, pinned Cadie Percy 2:26; 161 — Laylah Casto, D51, won by forfeit; 185 — Adalee McNeil, D 51, won by forfeit; 215 — Sasah Guerra, D51, won by forfeit.

Chatfield 31, District 51 24

Friday at Chatfield

100 — Caley King, C, dec. Adelaide Martinsen 6-4; 105 — Hannah Rocklin, C, pinned Marissa Simons 1:28; 111 — Janessa George, C, major dec. Anaiah Gujardo-Zarate 19-6; 118 — Journey Ruiz, C, won by forfeit; 127 — Camryn Scott, C, pinned Laurel Hughes 4:54; 147 — Maci Maynard, D51, pinned Trinity Nelson 2:40; 161 — Laylah Casto, D51, won by forfeit; 185 — Adalee McNeil, D51, won by forfeit; 215 — Sasah Guerra, D51, won by forfeit.