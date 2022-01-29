agate Prep wresting results, Jan. 28, 2022 Jan 29, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print GirlsDistrict 51 42, Severance 18Friday at Chatfield100 — Adelaide Martinsen, D51, won by forfeit; 105 — Marissa Simmons, D51, won by forfeit; 111 — Faith Vondy, S, pinned Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate 1:22; 118 — Aubrey Dare, D51, won by forfeit; 127 — Addi Cronk, S, pinned Apollonia Middleton 2:45; 136 — Laurel Hughes, D51, pinned Kayden Tafoya 1:16; 147 — Maci Maynard, D51, pinned Cadie Percy 2:26; 161 — Laylah Casto, D51, won by forfeit; 185 — Adalee McNeil, D 51, won by forfeit; 215 — Sasah Guerra, D51, won by forfeit.Chatfield 31, District 51 24Friday at Chatfield100 — Caley King, C, dec. Adelaide Martinsen 6-4; 105 — Hannah Rocklin, C, pinned Marissa Simons 1:28; 111 — Janessa George, C, major dec. Anaiah Gujardo-Zarate 19-6; 118 — Journey Ruiz, C, won by forfeit; 127 — Camryn Scott, C, pinned Laurel Hughes 4:54; 147 — Maci Maynard, D51, pinned Trinity Nelson 2:40; 161 — Laylah Casto, D51, won by forfeit; 185 — Adalee McNeil, D51, won by forfeit; 215 — Sasah Guerra, D51, won by forfeit. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dual Loser Sport Prep Pound Winner Forfeit Maci Maynard Laurel Hughes Marissa Simmons Linguistics Anaiah Guajardo-zarate Nelson Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 15° 41° Fri Friday 41°/15° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:23:49 AM Sunset: 05:30:20 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 16° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/16° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:23 AM Sunset: 05:31:31 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 18° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/18° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:22:10 AM Sunset: 05:32:41 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 23° 41° Mon Monday 41°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:21:18 AM Sunset: 05:33:52 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 15% 16° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/16° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:20:25 AM Sunset: 05:35:02 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 17% 10° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/10° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:19:30 AM Sunset: 05:36:13 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 9° 30° Thu Thursday 30°/9° A few clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:18:33 AM Sunset: 05:37:24 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business