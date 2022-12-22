agate Prep wrestling results, Dec. 21, 2022 Dec 22, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 40, Palisade 39Wednesday at Palisade106 — Teagan Young, PAL, pinned Konner Geyler, 3:07; 113 — Mason Bernal, GJ, pinned AJ Heit, :16; 120 — Amadeus Gurule-Valles, GJ, won by forfeit; 126 — Tanner Roahrig, GJ, won by forfeit; 132 — Tyrus Despain, PAL, def. Landon Scarbrough, 5-3; 138 — Conner Kinser, GJ, pinned Hayden Moreland, 4:12; 144 — Keyton Young, PAL, won by forfeit150 — Colton Romero, GJ, def. Ayden Martinez, 10-6; 157 — Lane Holland, PAL, pinned Mathias Martinez, 2:49; 165 — Dominic Jones, GJ, pinned Trevin Brannon, 2:42; 175 — Dawson David, PAL, pinned Dalton Dimick, 1:16; 190 — Titus Steele, PAL, pinned Eli Schultz, :38; 215 — Tobyn Trottier, PAL, pinned Jaden Owens, 3:47; 285 — Jack Bancks, GJ, pinned Vincent Johnston, 3:26,Note — dual started at 285 pounds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Gj Titus Steele Teagan Young Pal Dominic Jones Bernal Trevin Brannon Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 6% 18° 36° Wed Wednesday 36°/18° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:29:30 AM Sunset: 04:55:08 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: NNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Some clouds. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 23° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:59 AM Sunset: 04:55:38 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fri 22% 24° 38° Fri Friday 38°/24° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:30:27 AM Sunset: 04:56:11 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Generally fair. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 6% 26° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:30:53 AM Sunset: 04:56:45 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 27° 44° Sun Sunday 44°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:16 AM Sunset: 04:57:21 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 5% 31° 45° Mon Monday 45°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:38 AM Sunset: 04:57:58 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 24% 38° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/38° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:31:58 AM Sunset: 04:58:38 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business