Boys Class 5A Region 4 Tournament

Saturday at Fruita Monument High School

TEAM SCORES

1. Adams City 273; 2. Pine Creek 259; 3. Fruita Monument 246.5; 4. Brighton 191; 5. Legend 115; 6. Valor Christian 97; 7. Cherry Creek 86; 8. Douglas County 75; 9. Fossil Ridge 72; 10. Arapahoe 65; 11. Overland 50.5; 12. Doherty 33.5; 13. Far Northeast 33

Championship

106 — Griffin Rial, PC, pinned Nicholas Vasquez, AC, 1:29; 113 — Sir Israel Pulido, PC, pinned Braaden Heinz, B, 2:44; 120 — Elijah Banks, PC, dec. Soloman Smouse, B, 10-3; 126 — Josiah Gallegos, B, pinned Will Stewart, FM, 0:23; 132 — Jace Long, AC, dec. Tyler Archuleta, FM, 7-1; 138 — Jacob Baldessari, CC, major dec. Maximus Gutierrez, AC, 20-10; 145 — Levi Deaguero, AC, pinned Dylan Chelewski, FM, 5:30.

152 — Justin Kelchen, DC, major dec. DJ Rock, B, 12-0; 160 — Tyson Moffitt, AC, dec. Izaiah Schoepp, B, 5-2; 170 — Daniel Long, AC, pinned DJ Thompson, PC, 2:33; 182 — Logan Noble, PC, dec. Armony Trujillo, FM, 23-19; 195 — Shay Jones, PC, pinned Nathan Sandy, L, 2:37; 220 — Dylan Bravo-Packer, B, pinned Micah Ortiz, AC, 1:40; 285 — Luke Sandy, L, pinned Jameson Yeingst, CC, 2:13.

Third Place

106 — Geno Gallegos, FM, dec. Dominic Pacheco, O, 7-5; 113 — Michael Leon, FM, dec. Chase Firenze, DC, 17-10; 120 — Johnthon Le Blanc pinned Joshua Tharp, A, 4:28; 126 — Alex Hildenbrandt, PC, dec. Elijah Scherrei, VC, 4-2; 132 — Alex Herrera, PC, pinned Kaden Housego, B, 1:45; 138 — Bryce Nixon, FM, major dec. Dustin Huber, DC, 12-3; 145 — Sam Rock, B, SV Juan Diaz, L, 4-2.

152 — Seth Deaguero, AC, dec. Mickael Byers, PC, 5-0; 160 — Sullivan Sample, FM, dec. Treye Dashner, PC, 9-8; 170 — True Tobiasson, FM, pinned Arden Mann, L, 4:36; 182 — Versean Steward, O, pinned Cesar Garcia, AC, 2:11; 195 — Andrew Hermann, FR, pinned Tatum Williams, FM, 1:00; 220 — Nate King, PC, pinned Jake Howell, CC, 4:02; 285 — Joseph Shepardson, FM, pinned Winston McBride, VC, 1:35.