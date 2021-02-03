Grand Junction 47, Meeker 15
Tuesday at Grand Junction
106 — Murphy Harris, GJ, forfeit; 113 — Landon Scarbough, GJ, pinned Coy Richardson :56; 120 — Andrew Leyba, GJ, dec. Ty Goedert 6-2; 126 — Colton Romero, GJ, forfeit; 132 — Tru Tobiasson, GJ, forfeit; 138 — James Waegli, GJ, forfeit; 145 — Kieran Thompson, GJ, major dec. Connor Blunt 13-0.
152 — Cale Moore, GJ, major dec. Trinden Powell 11-2; 160 — Kelton Turner, MEE, dec. Mason Sanders 9-2; 170 — Brendon Clatterbaugh, MEE, pinned River Muley 1:25; 182 — No match; 195 — Zach Johnson, GJ, forfeit; 220 — Colby Clatterbaugh, MEE, pinned Austin Curfman 2:53; 285 — No match.
Note — dual started at 160 pounds.
Fruita Monument 40, Grand Junction 32
Tuesday at Grand Junction
106 — Geno Gallegos, FM, dec. Murphy Harris 5-3; 113 — Landon Scarbough, GJ, pinned Omar Burgara-Haro 4:50; 120 — Andrew Leyba, GJ, pinned Orin Mease 2:52; 126 — Colton Romero, GJ, pinned Tyler Archuleta 3:29; 132 — Parker Noah, FM, major dec. James Waegli 11-0; 138 — Trent Target, FM, dec. Tru Tobiasson 10-1; 145 — Kieran Thompson, GJ, major dec. 15-0.
152 — Sullivan Sample, FM, pinned Cale Moore 4:59; 160 — Mason Sanders, GJ, dec. Cooper Stewart 9-2; 170 — River Muley, GJ, pinned Ken Wagoner 1:39; 182 — Jake Kimbough, FM, forfeit; 195 — Tanner Heldman, FM, pinned Zach Johnson 4:28; 220 — Espin Fernandez, FM pinned Austin Curfman :58; 285 — Joseph Shepardson, FM, forfeit.
Note — dual started at 170 pounds.