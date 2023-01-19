agate Prep wrestling results, Jan. 18, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central 66, Grand Junction 12Wednesday at Central106 — Elijah Hernandez, CEN, pinned Konner Geyler, 1:37; 113 — J.P. Espinoza, CEN, pinned Lorrenzo Treto, 2:37; 120 — Murphy Harris, GJ, pinned Emilio Ramos, :59; 126 — Tristan Dean, CEN, pinned Tanner Roahrig, 4:22; 132 — Hassin Maynes, CEN, pinned Rhett Kempton, 1:21; 138 — Jordyn Willie, CEN, def. Colton Romero, GJ, 9-6; 144 — Nick Cady, CEN, pinned Conner Kinsner, 2:47150 — Dagen Harris, CEN, pinned Alex Warburton, 1:10; 157 — Amtorres Vargas, CEN, pinned Trey LeFebre, 1:42; 165 — Devin Hickey, CEN, def. Dominic Jones, 12-10; 175 — Jaysten Sanchez, CEN, pinned Dalton Dimick, 1:59; 190 — Tyler Ziek, CEN, pinned Eli Schultz, :31; 215 — Jaden Owens, GJ, pinned Rykin Braaten, :58; 285 — Zach Knowles, CEN, pinned Jack Bancks, 1:49,Note — dual started at 132 pounds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cen Arithmetic Lefebre Roahrig Trey Tristan Dean Zach Knowles Dominic Jones Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 2% 21° 39° Wed Wednesday 39°/21° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:30:11 AM Sunset: 05:18:51 PM Humidity: 87% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 24° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/24° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:42 AM Sunset: 05:19:57 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Fri 15% 22° 35° Fri Friday 35°/22° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:29:11 AM Sunset: 05:21:04 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 18° 35° Sat Saturday 35°/18° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:28:38 AM Sunset: 05:22:12 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 41% 19° 34° Sun Sunday 34°/19° Afternoon snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 07:28:03 AM Sunset: 05:23:20 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 7% 15° 32° Mon Monday 32°/15° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:27:26 AM Sunset: 05:24:28 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 15° 32° Tue Tuesday 32°/15° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:47 AM Sunset: 05:25:37 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business