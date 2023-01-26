agate Prep wrestling results, Jan. 25, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 51, Palisade 17Wednesday at Palisade106 — Geno Gallegos, FM, def. Teagan Young, 8-2; 113 — Braxton Stewart, FM, pinned Devland Jones, 1:42; 120 — L.J. George, FM, pinned Brady Russell, 1:45; 126 — Tyrus DeSpain, PAL, major dec. Michael Leon, 11-3; 132 — Braxton Romero, FM, pinned Xavier Wandell-Lincoln, 5:06; 138 — Keyton Young, PAL, major dec. Will Stewart, 10-2; 144 — Orin Mease, FM, pinned Lane Holland, 4:31150 — Trevin Brannon, PAL, def. Baylee Blum, 5-3; 157 — Double forfeit; 165 — Trent Target, FM, pinned Warrington Baker, :59; 175 — Sam Holt, FM, pinned Jeremiah Woolery, :53; 190 — Titus Steele, PAL, pinned Ryland Hoisington, 1:23; 215 — Tatum Williams, FM, pinned Tobyn Trottier, 1:36; 285 — Nick Loy, FM, pinned DeAngelo Dyer, 3:50,Note — dual started at 144 pounds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Armed Forces Television Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 2% 19° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/19° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:14 AM Sunset: 05:26:48 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 21° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/21° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:32 AM Sunset: 05:27:57 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 4% 24° 36° Fri Friday 36°/24° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:24:47 AM Sunset: 05:29:07 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 18% 24° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/24° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:24:01 AM Sunset: 05:30:17 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sun 10% 31° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:23:13 AM Sunset: 05:31:27 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Mon 49% 23° 41° Mon Monday 41°/23° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 07:22:23 AM Sunset: 05:32:37 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 21% 17° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/17° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 07:21:32 AM Sunset: 05:33:48 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business