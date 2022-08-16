agate Preseason Division II poll Aug 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationPreseasonTeam (1st votes) ’21 W-L Pts. Prv 1. Ferris St. (Mich.) (30) 14-0 750 12. Northwest Missouri St. 11-2 661 43. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 12-2 656 24. Colorado School of Mines 12-2 654 35. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 10-2 596 76. Shepherd (W.Va.) 13-2 550 57. Angelo St. (Texas) 11-3 494 118. Bowie St. (Md.) 12-2 479 69. Harding (Ark.) 11-2 467 1010. Notre Dame (Ohio) 11-2 465 911. West Florida 9-2 452 1212. West Georgia 9-3 373 1313. Kutztown (Pa.) 11-2 359 814. Nebraska-Kearney 10-3 318 1515. Newberry (S.C.) 10-3 250 1716. New Haven (Conn.) 10-2 243 1417. Western Colorado 10-2 226 1618. Albany St. (Ga.) 10-2 160 1819t. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 8-3 154 NR19t.. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-2 154 2321. California (Pa.) 9-1 143 2122. Bemidji St. (Minn.) 10-3 137 1923. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 9-3 131 2024. Midwestern St. (Tex.) 7-3 112 NR25. Augustana (S.D.) 9-3 99 NROthers receiving votes: Frostburg St. (Md.), 97; Indiana (Pa.), 79; Indianapolis (Ind.), 65; Washburn (Kan.), 59; Findlay (Ohio), 52; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 46; Tiffin (Ohio), 34; Minnesota-Duluth, 32; Henderson St. (Ark.), 31; Central Washington, 25; Bentley (Mass.), 24; Minnesota St., 23; Ashland (Ohio), 22; West Texas A&M, 15; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 14; Truman St. (Mo.), 13; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 7; Southeastern Oklahoma St., 7; Delta St. (Miss.), 5; Ohio Dominican, 4; Virginia Union, 4; West Alabama, 3; Shaw (N.C.), 2; Chadron St. (Neb.), 1; Colorado Mesa, 1; UT-Permian Basin (Texas), 1; West Chester (Pa.), 1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Texas Pa. Ranking Politics Ohio Preseason Division Minnesota Kan. Association Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 44% 64° 85° Tue Tuesday 85°/64° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 06:28:18 AM Sunset: 08:07:34 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 66° 92° Wed Wednesday 92°/66° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:29:13 AM Sunset: 08:06:14 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 67° 95° Thu Thursday 95°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:30:08 AM Sunset: 08:04:54 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 45% 64° 83° Fri Friday 83°/64° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:31:03 AM Sunset: 08:03:33 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 42% 63° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/63° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:31:58 AM Sunset: 08:02:10 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 24% 64° 86° Sun Sunday 86°/64° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:32:53 AM Sunset: 08:00:48 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 64° 90° Mon Monday 90°/64° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM Sunset: 07:59:24 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business