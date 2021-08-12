Preseason Rankings
CHSAANow.com volleyball poll; voted on by state coaches
CLASS 5A
Team Pts.
1. Grandview (2) 79
2. Cherry Creek (3) 71
3. Chaparral (2) 54
4. Mountain Vista (1) 44
5. Rampart (1) 40
6. Valor Christian 28
7. Cherokee Trail 23
8. Ralston Valley 21
9. Legend 16
10 Columbine 14
Receiving votes: Pueblo West 11, Liberty 10, Broomfield 10, Chatfield 9, Eaglecrest 9, Regis Jesuit 8, Denver East 7, Lakewood 7, Denver South 6, Highlands Ranch 6, Dakota Ridge 5, Castle View 4, Pine Creek 4, Brighton 2, Fort Collins 2, Vista PEAK 2, Doherty 1, Heritage 1, Loveland 1
CLASS 4A
Team Pts.
1. Palmer Ridge (8) 121
2. Cheyenne Mountain (1) 108
3. Windsor (1) 78
4. Mead (1) 75
5. Coronado 61
6. Discovery Canyon 46
7. The Classical Academy 34
8. Lewis-Palmer (2) 27
9. Holy Family 26
10. Palisade 16
Receiving votes: Niwot 15, Erie 15, Woodland Park 10, Skyview 9, Battle Mountain 9, Frederick 7, Eagle Valley 7, Thompson Valley 6, Mullen 5, Montrose 5, Canon City 4, Mesa Ridge 4, Thomas Jefferson 3, Mountain View 3, Northfield 3, Durango 3, Abraham Lincoln 2, Centaurus 2, D’Evelyn 2, Falcon 2, Elizabeth 1, Evergreen 1, George Washington 1, Golden 1, Pueblo South 1
CLASS 3A
Team Pts.
1. Eaton (6) 93
2. Sterling 68
3. Lamar (2) 58
4. Lutheran 57
5. University 55
6. Resurrection Christian (1) 45
7. Montezuma-Cortez 22
8. Liberty Common 20
9. Prospect Ridge 18
10. Platte Valley 17
Receiving votes: Bayfield 15, Alamosa 14, DSST: Montview 12, Delta 10, Coal Ridge 7, Colorado Springs Christian 7, Manitou Springs 7, St. Mary’s 5, Valley 4, Faith Christian 4, Basalt 3, Cedaredge 2, Eagle Ridge Academy 2, Middle Park 2, Bennett 1, Centauri 1, Kent Denver 1
CLASS 2A
Team Pts.
1. Meeker (2) 34
2. Denver Christian (1) 28
3. Wiggins (1) 26
4. Dayspring Christian 23
5. Yuma 21
6. Lyons 17
7. Fowler 13
8. Hoehne 12
9. Sedgwick County 8
10. Rye 6
Receiving votes: Limon 5, Swink 5, Dawson 4, Sanford 4, Addenbrooke Classical 3, Vail Christian 3, Mancos 3, Holyoke 2, Sargent 2, Del Norte 1
CLASS 1A
Team Pts.
1. Merino (6) 89
2. Simla 82
3. Fleming (3) 77
4. Wiley (1) 57
5. Briggsdale 56
6. Sangre de Cristo 29
7. Springfield 23
8. Kit Carson 21
9. Otis 20
10. Haxtun 15
Receiving votes: Stratton/Liberty 14, Weldon Valley 14, Pikes Peak Christian 10, Edison 9, Evangelical Christian 9, Genoa-Hugo 9, Dove Creek 8, Manzanola 8, Kiowa 6, La Veta 6, Elbert 6, Idalia 6, Cotopaxi 5, McClave 5. Hanover 4, Cheyenne Wells 4, South Baca 4, Miami-Yoder 3, Belleview Christian 2, Cripple Creek-Victor 2, Colorado Deaf & Blind 1, North Park 1