Preseason Rankings
CHSAAnow.com softball poll; voted on by state coaches
CLASS 5A
Team (1st votes) Pts.
1. Fossil Ridge (7) 95
2. Smoky Hill (1) 73
3. Cherokee Trail (1) 62
4. Legend 48
5. Broomfield 45
6. Central 35
7; Lakewood 34
8. Columbine (1) 28
9. Chatfield 21
10. Legacy 20
Receiving votes: Douglas County 11, Rock Canyon 9, Rangeview 8, Rocky Mountain 8, Horizon 8, Brighton 7, Loveland 6, Mountain Vista 5, Highlands Ranch 5, Ralston Valley 5, Fort Collins 4, Fountain-Fort Carson 4, Arvada West 4, Pomona 2, Mountain Range 1, ThunderRidge 1, Grandview 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st votes) Pts.
1. Holy Family (10) 127
2. Mead (2) 99
3. Wheat Ridge (1) 80
4. D’Evelyn 77
5. Silver Creek 60
6. Erie (1) 59
7. Riverdale Ridge 42
8. Conifer 32
9. Pueblo South 30
10. Windsor (1) 25
Receiving votes: Frederick 22, Elizabeth 22, Roosevelt 22, Bear Creek 22, Golden 20, Pueblo West 18, Pueblo County 15, Northfield 14, Vista PEAK 10, George Washington 9, Air Academy 9, Berthoud 7, Falcon 7, John F. Kennedy 6, Mountain View 6, Mullen 6, Ponderosa 5, Pueblo Central 5, Niwot 4, Skyview 4, Standley Lake 3, Discovery Canyon 2, Mesa Ridge 2, Northridge 2, Palisade 2, Alameda 1, Coronado 1, Gateway 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st votes) Pts.
1. Eaton (8) 106
2. University 85
3. Brush (1) 72
4. Strasburg (1) 68
5. Lutheran 50
6. La Junta 43
7. Rocky Ford 34
8. Limon 33
9. Lyons 25
10. Sterling 24
Receiving votes: Fort Lupton 18, Delta 11, Lamar 9, Montezuma-Cortez 7, Resurrection Christian 6, Cedaredge 5, Platte Valley 5, Weld Central 4.