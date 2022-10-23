agate Preseason wrestling rankings, Oct. 22, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 6 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print National RankingsNational Wrestling Coaches AssociationPreseasonNote: Rankings are tournament power index rankings, not based on dual strength. Ind.=number of individuals ranked. ‘22=place in 2022 national tournament.MenTeam Pts Ind. ’221. Nebraska-Kearney 75 5 12. St. Cloud St. 68 6 43. Indianapolis 66 6 64. Central Oklahoma 61 6 25. Augustana 58 6 T306. West Liberty 50 6 37. Lander 47 6 138t. Adams State 46 48T. Mary 46 5 T2110. Colorado Mesa 39 3 811T. McKendree 35 6 1211T. Pitt-Johnstown 35 6 1213. UW-Parkside 33 2 1414. Mercyhurst 31 4 2915. Gannon 27 4 1016. Ashland 26 3 3217. Northern State 24 3 3218T. Minnesota State 20 1 718T. Western Colorado 20 3 T3018T. Millersville 20 3 3621. Lake Erie 19 2 T2122. Belmont Abbey 18 3 2022T. Central Missouri 18 3 T2124T. Colorado Mines 15 2 1124T. Southwest Minnesota St. 16 1 3724T. Shippensburg 16 1 28Receiving votes: Glenville State 14, Drury 12, Limestone 12, Alderson Broaddus 10, Tiffin 9, Upper Iowa 8, Newberry 8, Maryville 7, Kutztown 5, Findlay 3, UNC-Pembroke 3, Notre Dame 3, Fort Hays State 2, Davenport 2, Minot State 1WomenTeam Pts Ind.Prev.1. North Central 95 13 42. King 88 11 13. Colorado Mesa 73 8 54. McKendree 57 7 25. Augsburg 49 6 66. Simon Fraser 32 5 37. Tiffin 28 4 78. Presbyterian 21 4 89. Lindenwood 19 2 1410. New Jersey City 17 3 T1511T. Gannon 16 2 T1111T. Emmanuel 16 2 1013. Sacred Heart 15 3 1314T. East Stroudsburg 10 1 T1514T. Adrian 10 2 916. UW-Stevens Point 7 1 T1117T. William Jewell 6 1 NR17T. Limestone 6 1 RV19. Elmira 4 1 T1519T. Lock Haven 4 1 NR20T. Chadron State 3 1 NR20T. Carthage 3 1 NR Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ranking Ind. Sport Politics Christianity Hay Pembroke Minot Fort Davenport Pt Ind.prev. T15 Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 95% 46° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/46° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 95% Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM Sunset: 06:25:21 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Sun 77% 31° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/31° Showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 77% Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM Sunset: 06:24:02 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 4% 30° 49° Mon Monday 49°/30° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM Sunset: 06:22:43 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 37° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/37° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:34:34 AM Sunset: 06:21:26 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 14% 34° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/34° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:35:37 AM Sunset: 06:20:10 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Thu 24% 27° 48° Thu Thursday 48°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:36:42 AM Sunset: 06:18:55 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 29° 52° Fri Friday 52°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM Sunset: 06:17:42 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business