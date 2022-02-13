Girls Region 1 Tournament
At Central
Team Scores
1. Chatfield 155; 2. Eaglecrest 138; 3. District 51 122; 4. Legacy 97; 5. Mountain Vista 79; 6. (tie) Riverdale Ridge, Soroco 66; 8. Olathe 64; 9. Calhan 46; 10. Vista Peak 40.5; 11. Arvada 40; 12. North Fork 25; 13. (tie) Gunnison, Steamboat Springs 24; 15. Durango 23; 16. (tie) Ignacio, West Grand 18; 18. Arapahoe 17; 19. Dolores 13; 20. Golden 12; 21. Battle Mountain 4; 22. Bayfield 3
100 pounds
Championship — Larhae Whaley, Soroco, pinned Emmy Kiefer, Riverdale Ridge 3:53
Third place — Caley Kling, Chatfield, pinned Alyssa Cortez, Legacy, 1:59
Fifth place — Adelaide Martinsen, D51, pinned Chasey Karabell, 5:34
105 pounds
Championship — Rosalind Ramos-Cruz, Mountain Vista, pinned Isabella Smouse, Riverdale Ridge, 1:06
Third place — Brooke Fenberg, Durango, dec. Dalilah Aguayo, Arvada 8-3
Fifth place — Sophia Warren, Chatfield, pinned Sadie Corn, Olathe, 3:41
111 pounds
Championship — Janessa George, Chatfield, pinned Savannah Smith, Eaglecrest 2:29
Third place — Elisha Allen, Arvada, pinned Katie Jacobs, Legacy, 4:20
Fifth place — Nic Honig, Mountain Vista, pinned Fallon Chavez Bravo 2:41
118 pounds
Championship — Nicole Koch, Olathe, pinned Journey RUiz, Chatfield, 1:37
Third place — Kayla Bishop, Legacy, pined Caici Mitchell, Eaglecrest, 1:41
Fifth place — Valentina Tarini, Dolores, pinned Regan Dare, D51, 2:23
127 pounds
Championship — Taylor Miess, Chatfield, pinned Katrina Cervantes, Eaglecrest, 1:04
Third place — Melanie Perez, Legacy, pinned Apollonia Middleton, D51, 4:34
Fifth place — Faye Hackett, Ignacio, pinned Reagan Perez, Vista Peak, 1:33
136 pounds
Championship — Camryn Scott, Chatfield, pinned Harper Andrews, Gunnison, 1:49
Third place — Laurel Hughes, D51, dec. Sage Lechman, West Grand, 7-5
Fifth place — Kaiya Winbush, Eaglecrest, pinned Gillian Ward, Arapahoe, 3:51
147 pounds
Championship — Kenya Contreras, D51, dec. Gianna Falise, Eaglecrest, 8-2
Third place — Kacey Walck, North Fork, pinned Brianna Rodriguez, Legacy, 1:20
Fifth place — Mckenzie Clark, Soroco, pinned Olivia Gilchrist, Chatfield, 5:08
161 pounds
Championship — Adalia George, Steamboat Springs, pinned Laylah Casto, D51, 1:29
Third place — Leilani Caamal, Vista Peak, dec. Aby England, Olathe, 5-3 SV
Fifth place — Madison Farris, Legacy, dec. Scarlet Williams, Eaglecrest, 7-4
185 pounds
Championship — Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest, pinned Taylor Knox, Calhan, 2:09
Third place — Katie Macfarland, Mountain Vista, pinned Makala Simpson, Soroco, 1:40
Fifth place — Natasha Kuberski, Riverdale Ridge, def. Adalee McNeil, D51, forfeit
215 pounds
Championship — Ciara Monger, Calhan, pinned Samiah Andrews, Vista Peak, :48
Third place — Ozioma Ogu, Mountain Vista, pinned Eden Schmalz, D51, 2:26
Fifth place — Echo Treemeear, Eaglecrest, dec. Lynessia Duran, Olathe, 6-4