South Central Regional Rankings

Men

Rank, Team Rec. In-Reg. Rec.

1. Lubbock Christian 21-2 16-2

2. West Texas A&M 22-6 18-6

3. Dallas Baptist University 17-9 17-9

4. Colorado Mesa 18-8 17-7

5. Texas A&M-Commerce 16-7 15-6

6. Black Hills State 17-7 17-7

7. Angelo State 15-8 14-8

8. St. Edward’s 12-11 11-10

9. Texas-Tyler 13-7 12-7

10. Fort Lewis 15-7 15-7

Women

Rank, Team Rec. In-Reg. Rec.

1.Texas A&M-Commerce 21-2 21-2

2. Lubbock Christian 22-5 15-5

3. Colorado Mesa 18-4 18-4

4. West Texas A&M 18-9 17-4

5. Texas Woman’s University 17-7 17-7

6. CSU-Pueblo 17-5 17-5

7. Colorado Mines 20-4 20-4

8. Westminster (Utah) 15-8 15-8

9. Metro State 18-7 18-7

10. Texas-Tyler 15-6 15-6