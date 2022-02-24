agate Regional basketball rankings, Feb. 23, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print South Central Regional RankingsMenRank, Team Rec. In-Reg. Rec.1. Lubbock Christian 21-2 16-22. West Texas A&M 22-6 18-63. Dallas Baptist University 17-9 17-94. Colorado Mesa 18-8 17-75. Texas A&M-Commerce 16-7 15-66. Black Hills State 17-7 17-77. Angelo State 15-8 14-88. St. Edward’s 12-11 11-109. Texas-Tyler 13-7 12-710. Fort Lewis 15-7 15-7WomenRank, Team Rec. In-Reg. Rec.1.Texas A&M-Commerce 21-2 21-22. Lubbock Christian 22-5 15-53. Colorado Mesa 18-4 18-44. West Texas A&M 18-9 17-45. Texas Woman’s University 17-7 17-76. CSU-Pueblo 17-5 17-57. Colorado Mines 20-4 20-48. Westminster (Utah) 15-8 15-89. Metro State 18-7 18-710. Texas-Tyler 15-6 15-6 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Texas Colorado M-commerce Sport University Tyler Black Hills Ranking University Of Texas Woman Rec Politics Reg. Rank Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 80% 18° 34° Wed Wednesday 34°/18° Snow showers possible. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 80% Sunrise: 06:55:10 AM Sunset: 06:00:32 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Thu 3% 17° 30° Thu Thursday 30°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM Sunset: 06:01:38 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 13° 34° Fri Friday 34°/13° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM Sunset: 06:02:44 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 13° 35° Sat Saturday 35°/13° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM Sunset: 06:03:49 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 20° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/20° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM Sunset: 06:04:54 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 21° 41° Mon Monday 41°/21° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:48:13 AM Sunset: 06:05:59 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 26° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/26° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:47 AM Sunset: 06:07:04 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business