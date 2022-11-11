agate RMAC All-Academic Football Team Nov 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print RMAC All-Academic TeamColorado MesaFirst TeamCaleb Rodriguez, R-Soph., OL, 3.70, cyber securityOzzie Torrez, Sr., OL, 3.53, mass communicationsMicah Smith, R-Jr., DL, 3.59, criminal justiceHonor RollCaleb Barker 3.31, history; Sebastian Campbell 3.39, exercise science; Zayden Davis 3.55, business marketing; Trevin Edwards 3.68, undeclared; Jesus Garcia 3.75, criminal justice; Zach Hanna 3.78, MBA /construction management; Sam Horneck 3.75, criminal justice; Alec Huhman 3.35, fitness & health promotion; Kia’i Keone 4.00, sport management; Branden Knox 3.44, kinesiology; Nate Lemke 3.67, construction management; Isaac Maestas 3.83, business management; Hudson Metcalf 3.38, construction management; Kahekili Pahio 3.83, exercise science; Ryan Randall 3.57, pre-mechanical engineering; Dagan Rienks 3.79, exercise science/biology; Ben Sargent 3.45, construction management; Liban Shongolo 3.31, criminal justice; Logan Willis 3.75, fitness & health promotion; Prentice Wilson 3.47, sport management Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags First Team Team Rmac All-academic Team Honor Roll Crime Criminal Law Medicine Company Criminal Justice Caleb Rodriguez Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 24° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/24° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 05:03:58 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 23° 42° Fri Friday 42°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:53:05 AM Sunset: 05:03:06 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 26° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:54:11 AM Sunset: 05:02:15 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Generally fair. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 25° 48° Sun Sunday 48°/25° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:55:17 AM Sunset: 05:01:27 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 24° 44° Mon Monday 44°/24° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:22 AM Sunset: 05:00:40 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 21° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/21° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:28 AM Sunset: 04:59:55 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 22° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:33 AM Sunset: 04:59:11 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business