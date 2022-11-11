agate RMAC All-Conference Volleyball Team, Nov. 10, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print All-RMAC TeamPlayer of the Year: Rylee Hladky, Metro StateFreshman of the Year: Payton Van Veen, CSU PuebloDefensive Player of the Year: Kerstin Layman, Colorado MesaSetter of the Year: Drew Stokes, Colorado MinesCoach of the Year: Jenny Glenn, Metro StateFirst TeamName, Cl., Pos., SchoolLibby Goodman, R-So., OH, Colorado ChristianSierra Hunt, R-So., OH, Colorado MesaKerstin Layman, R-Sr., L, Colorado MesaSabrina VanDeList, R-So., S, Colorado MesaDrew Stokes, Gr., S, Colorado MinesRose Stuewe, Sr., OH, Colorado MinesJazzy Espinoza, Sr., MB, CSU PuebloPayton Van Veen, R-Fr., OH, CSU PuebloKaylee Corsentino, Jr., OH, Metro StateKelsey Gordon, Sr., OH, Metro StateRylee Hladky, Jr., OH, Metro StateAmelia Davis, So., MB, RegisMara LeGrand, Sr., S, RegisJacey Koethe, Sr., MB, S.D. MinesSecond TeamIzzy Jones, So., S, Colorado Christian; Lilly Woods, So., MH, Colorado Christian; Sydney Leffler, So., OH, Colorado Mesa; Savannah Spitzer, R-Jr., MB, Colorado Mesa; Tye Wedhorn, R-Sr., MB, Colorado Mesa; Elle Duis, Gr., DS/L, Colorado Mines; Megan Neil, Gr., OH, Colorado Mines; Alexis Hobie, So., OH, Fort Lewis; Riley Anderson, So., OH, Metro State; Ashlyn Cianciulli, Jr., DS/L, Metro State; Mikayla McClinton, Jr., MB, Metro State; Nadine Burbrink, Sr., MB, Regis; Klaudia Sowizral, Gr., MB/RS, Regis; Halle Theis, Jr., OH, RegisHonorable MentionCindy Garcia, Adams State; Madison Hoopman, Black Hills State; Haedyn Rhoades, Black Hills State; Aiyana Fujiyama, Chadron State; Renee Phillips, Colorado Christian; Erin Curl, Colorado Mesa; Hannah Delor, CSU Pueblo; Josey Nunn, CSU Pueblo; Sadie Scoville, CSU Pueblo; Elaine Thibadeau, CSU Pueblo; Ella Butler, Fort Lewis; Ember Canty, Metro State; Delaney Eckhardt, Metro State; Amela Qershia, Metro State; Haley Kennedy, Regis; Paisley Gibson, S.D. Mines; Kiley Metzgar, S.D. Mines; Hannah Ammerman, UCCS; Julia Geiger, UCCS Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Colorado Csu Pueblo Oh Linguistics Transports Sport Anthropology Black Hills Mesa Payton Van Veen Kerstin Layman Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 24° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/24° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 05:03:58 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 23° 42° Fri Friday 42°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:53:05 AM Sunset: 05:03:06 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 26° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:54:11 AM Sunset: 05:02:15 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Generally fair. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 25° 48° Sun Sunday 48°/25° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:55:17 AM Sunset: 05:01:27 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 24° 44° Mon Monday 44°/24° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:22 AM Sunset: 05:00:40 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 21° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/21° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:28 AM Sunset: 04:59:55 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 22° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:33 AM Sunset: 04:59:11 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business