agate RMAC baseball preseason poll, Jan. 25, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 RMAC Preseason PollTeam (1st Votes) Points1. Colorado Mesa (8) 642. CU-Colorado Springs (1) 533. Metro State 524. Regis 41T5. Colorado School of Mines 32T5. CSU-Pueblo 327. Colorado Christian 238. New Mexico Highlands 189. Adams State 9