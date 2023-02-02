agate RMAC lacrosse poll, Feb. 1, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 2 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print RMAC Preseason RankingsMenTeam (1st votes) Pts. 1. Colorado Mesa (3) 92. Westminster (1) 7T3. Adams State 4T3. CSU Pueblo 4WomenTeam (1st votes) Pts1. Regis (5) 252. Colorado Mesa (1) 203. UCCS 18T4. Fort Lewis 11T4. Westminster 116. CSU Pueblo 5 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Politics Sports Inorganic Chemistry Telephony Geology Jewelry Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 2% 19° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/19° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM Sunset: 05:35 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 20° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/20° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:19:38 AM Sunset: 05:36:10 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 24° 41° Fri Friday 41°/24° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:18:42 AM Sunset: 05:37:20 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 27° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/27° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:17:45 AM Sunset: 05:38:31 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 6% 31° 48° Sun Sunday 48°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:16:46 AM Sunset: 05:39:41 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Mon 39% 25° 42° Mon Monday 42°/25° Snow showers early. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 07:15:45 AM Sunset: 05:40:52 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tue 4% 26° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/26° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:14:43 AM Sunset: 05:42:02 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business