RMAC Preseason Poll

Team (1st Votes) Pts.

1. Colorado Mesa (9) 116

2. Colorado Christian (1) 110

3. Metro State (1) 96

T4. Colorado Mines 81

T4. Regis 81

6. CU-Colorado Springs 61

7. Fort Lewis 58

8. CSU-Pueblo 57

9. Chadron State 43

10. Adams State (1) 40

11. New Mexico Highlands 26

12. Black Hills State 23

Division II Top 25

National Fastpitch Coaches Association Preseason

Team Pts ’21 W-L Prev.

1. UT Tyler (8) 386 33-7 17

2. Augustana (5) 371 49-8 3

3. Biola (3) 365 26-16 2

4. West Texas A&M 360 43-12 1

5. North Georgia 348 43-8 4

6. Grand Valley State 318 45-10 5

7. Valdosta State 310 38-11 6

8. Saint Anselm 266 33-7 7

9. West Chester University 248 34-16 8

10. Concordia Irvine 240 34-13 12

11. Minnesota State 230 40-10 13

12. Indianapolis 223 46-8 11

13. Lincoln Memorial 218 38-8 10

14. Auburn Montgomery 196 40-7 21

15. Oklahoma Christian 192 38-9 14

16. Southern Arkansas 139 29-10 18

17. West Florida 136 33-16 15

18. Angelo State 131 33-14 RV

19. Georgian Court 130 38-6 19

20. Central Oklahoma 77 36-14 22

21. Colorado Mesa 75 39-5 23

22. Texas A&M-Commerce 58 33-18 9

23. UAH 44 32-14 25

24. West Liberty 28 37-17 RV

25. Central Missouri 22 38-14 RV

Receiving Votes: Western Washington (20), Anderson (19), Texas A&M-Kingsville (15), Tampa (12), Rollins (7), Northwest Nazarene (6), Rogers State (6), Kutztown, (3), Adelphi (1).