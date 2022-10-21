agate RMAC Preseason Basketball Polls Oct 21, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print RMAC Preseason PollsMenTeam (1st votes) Pts1. Black Hills State (14) 1962. Colorado Mesa 1783. Colorado Mines (1) 1694. Fort Lewis 1525. CU-Colo. Springs 1386. Regis 1257. Metro State 1058. CSU Pueblo 1009. New Mexico Highlands 8910. Westminster 8411. South Dakota Mines 8012. Adams State 5513. Colorado Christian 3914. Chadron State 3715. Western Colorado 28WomenTeam (1st votes) Pts1. Colorado Mines (8) 1832. CSU Pueblo (3) 1743. Black Hills State (1) 1634. Metro State (2) 1575. Colorado Mesa (1) 1496. Westminster 1387. Regis 1128. Adams State 1089. CU-Colo. Springs 9310. South Dakota Mines 7211. Colorado Christian 6112. Western Colorado 5713. Chadron State 5014. Fort Lewis 3815. New Mexico Highlands 20 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Colorado Rmac Sport Politics Preseason South Dakota Black Hills Chadron Highlands Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 41° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/41° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:29:13 AM Sunset: 06:27:59 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 46° 74° Fri Friday 74°/46° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:30:16 AM Sunset: 06:26:37 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 19% 47° 72° Sat Saturday 72°/47° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:31:18 AM Sunset: 06:25:16 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sun 78% 30° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/30° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 78% Sunrise: 07:32:22 AM Sunset: 06:23:57 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: WSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 19% 29° 49° Mon Monday 49°/29° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM Sunset: 06:22:39 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 33° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/33° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:34:29 AM Sunset: 06:21:21 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 36° 58° Wed Wednesday 58°/36° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:35:33 AM Sunset: 06:20:05 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business