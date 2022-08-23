agate RMAC preseason cross-country pol Aug 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print RMAC Preseason PollWomenTeam (1st Votes) Pts1. Adams State (14) 1962. Colorado School of Mines (1) 1773. CU-Colorado Springs 1724. Western Colorado 1525. CSU Pueblo 1316. Colorado Christian 1257. Metro State 1148. Westminster 1039. Black Hills State 9210. Colorado Mesa 9011. Fort Lewis 7612. New Mexico Highlands 4913. Chadron State 4214. South Dakota Mines 3215. Regis 24MenTeam (1st Votes) Pts1. Colorado School of Mines (13) 1952. Adams State (2) 1833. CU-Colorado Springs 1584. Western Colorado 1575. Colorado Christian 1426. Colorado Mesa 1227. CSU Pueblo 1128. Black Hills State 1089. Metro State 9210. New Mexico Highlands 8111. Fort Lewis 6712. Chadron State 5313. South Dakota Mines 4714. Westminster 3815. Regis 20 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Preseason Highlands Politics Sport Poll Colorado School Of Mines Black Hills Chadron Fort South Dakota Colorado Metro Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 64° 91° Mon Monday 91°/64° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:33:50 AM Sunset: 07:59:27 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: ESE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 15% 64° 93° Tue Tuesday 93°/64° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:45 AM Sunset: 07:58:03 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/67° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:39 AM Sunset: 07:56:38 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 23% 65° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/65° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:36:34 AM Sunset: 07:55:12 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 63° 87° Fri Friday 87°/63° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:37:29 AM Sunset: 07:53:45 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 16% 64° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/64° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:38:24 AM Sunset: 07:52:17 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 17% 64° 90° Sun Sunday 90°/64° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:39:18 AM Sunset: 07:50:48 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business