agate RMAC preseason women's soccer poll Aug 19, 2022 10 min ago RMAC Preseason PollWomenTeam (1st Votes) Pts1. Colorado School of Mines (3) 128T2. CU-Colorado Springs (5) 125T2. Colorado Mesa (3) 1254. Westminster 995. Metro State (1) 936. CSU Pueblo 897. Regis 858. Fort Lewis 709. Colorado Christian 6510. Black Hills State (1) 4911. Western Colorado 3712. Adams State 3013. New Mexico Highlands 19