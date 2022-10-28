agate RMAC Preseason Wrestling Poll Oct 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print RMAC Preseason PollTeam (1st Votes) Pts1. Adams State (6) 47T2. Colorado School of Mines (2) 40T2. Colorado Mesa 404. Western Colorado 335. Chadron State 216. San Francisco State 167. CSU Pueblo 158. New Mexico Highlands 12 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Poll Preseason Politics Sport Highlands Wrestling Csu Pueblo San Francisco Pueblo Colorado School Of Mines Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 29° 51° Fri Friday 51°/29° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:37:42 AM Sunset: 06:17:41 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 33° 53° Sat Saturday 53°/33° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:38:47 AM Sunset: 06:16:29 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 32° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/32° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:39:51 AM Sunset: 06:15:19 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 35° 57° Mon Monday 57°/35° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:40:57 AM Sunset: 06:14:09 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 42° 62° Tue Tuesday 62°/42° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:42:02 AM Sunset: 06:13:01 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 24% 38° 59° Wed Wednesday 59°/38° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:43:07 AM Sunset: 06:11:55 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSE @ 14 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thu 52% 33° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/33° Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 07:44:13 AM Sunset: 06:10:50 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business