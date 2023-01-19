agate RMAC softball preseason poll, Jan. 18, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print RMAC Preseason PollVoted on by conference coachesTeam (1st Votes) Pts,1. Colorado Christian (10) 1192. Colorado Mesa (1) 1073. MSU Denver (1) 1004. Regis 955. UCCS 736. Fort Lewis 697. Colorado School of Mines 628. CSU Pueblo 569. Chadron State 4210. Black Hills State 3111. Adams State 2312. New Mexico Highlands 15 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Poll Highlands Preseason Sport Politics Black Hills Adams State Fort Lewis Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 2% 20° 39° Wed Wednesday 39°/20° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:30:15 AM Sunset: 05:18:52 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night A clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 24° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/24° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:46 AM Sunset: 05:19:58 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Fri 15% 21° 35° Fri Friday 35°/21° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:29:15 AM Sunset: 05:21:05 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 17° 35° Sat Saturday 35°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:28:42 AM Sunset: 05:22:13 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sun 37% 19° 34° Sun Sunday 34°/19° Afternoon snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:28:07 AM Sunset: 05:23:21 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 4% 14° 32° Mon Monday 32°/14° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:27:30 AM Sunset: 05:24:29 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 15° 33° Tue Tuesday 33°/15° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:51 AM Sunset: 05:25:38 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business