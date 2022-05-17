South Central Regional

Bracket 1

Thursday-Saturday at Foster Field, San Angelo, Texas

Times TBA

Thursday’s Games

Game 1 — 5) Metro State vs. 4) Texas A&M-Kingsville

Game 2 — 1) Angelo State vs. Game 1 loser

Friday’s Games

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner/loser*

Game 4 — Game 3 winner vs. TBA

Saturday’s Game

Game 5 — If necessary

Bracket 2

Thursday-Saturday at The Diamond,

Bus Bergman Sports Complex

Thursday’s Games

Game 1 — 3) West Texas A&M vs. 6) St. Edward’s, 3 p.m.

Game 2 — 2) Colorado Mesa vs. Game 1 loser, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner/loser*, 3 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 3 winner vs. TBA, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Game 5 — If necessary, 2 p.m.

*If one team is eliminated after Game 2, the remaining teams play a best-of-three series.

Bracket winners play a best-of-three super regional at the highest remaining seed May 29-30. Super regional champion advances to Division II World Series June 4-11 in Cary, N.C.

Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Team W-L Pts.

1. North Greenville 45-8 210

2. Tampa 40-10 203

3. Point Loma Nazarene 43-7 196

4. Angelo St. 45-10 188

5. Wingate 46-8 183

6. Central Missouri 46-8 175

7. Southern Arkansas 41-11 167

8. St. Leo 35-15 159

9. Southern New Hampshire 41-9 151

10. Columbus St. 42-11 146

11. Illinois-Springfield 43-8 139

12. Minnesota St. 39-7 128

13. Augustana 41-8 125

14. West Chester 29-11 123

15. Lenoir-Rhyne 44-11 114

16. Henderson St. 38-15 102

17. Colorado Mesa 38-14 99

18. Rollins 35-15 92

19. Azusa Pacific 34-16 77

20. Millersville 41-12 75

21. Davenport 35-21 72

22. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 36-15 59

23. Molloy 38-17 52

24. West Texas A&M 38-17 50

25. Valdosta St. 30-14 33

26. Delta St. 32-15 31

27. Cal. Poly Pomona 35-17 30

28. Nova Southeastern 29-21 20

29. Florida Southern 29-21 9

T30. Young Harris 38-17 7

T30. Wayne St., MI 35-17 7

Receiving Votes: Slippery Rock (33-16), Gannon (29-15), UNC-Pembroke (38-15), Lee (31-22), Charleston, WV (37-17), Belmont Abbey (34-17), Texas A&M Kingsville (31-18), Adelphi (30-13-2), Metro St.-Denver (35-19), Washburn (33-19), Mercyhurst (31-18), Quincy (33-22), Northeastern St. (37-16), Wilmington, DE (31-11), Charleston, WV (37-16).

