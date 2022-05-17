agate South Central baseball pairings, Division II rankings, May 16, 2022 May 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print South Central RegionalBracket 1Thursday-Saturday at Foster Field, San Angelo, TexasTimes TBAThursday’s GamesGame 1 — 5) Metro State vs. 4) Texas A&M-KingsvilleGame 2 — 1) Angelo State vs. Game 1 loserFriday’s GamesGame 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner/loser*Game 4 — Game 3 winner vs. TBASaturday’s GameGame 5 — If necessaryBracket 2Thursday-Saturday at The Diamond,Bus Bergman Sports ComplexThursday’s GamesGame 1 — 3) West Texas A&M vs. 6) St. Edward’s, 3 p.m.Game 2 — 2) Colorado Mesa vs. Game 1 loser, 7 p.m.Friday’s GamesGame 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner/loser*, 3 p.m.Game 4 — Game 3 winner vs. TBA, 7 p.m.Saturday’s GameGame 5 — If necessary, 2 p.m.*If one team is eliminated after Game 2, the remaining teams play a best-of-three series.Bracket winners play a best-of-three super regional at the highest remaining seed May 29-30. Super regional champion advances to Division II World Series June 4-11 in Cary, N.C.Division II RankingsCollegiate BaseballTeam W-L Pts.1. North Greenville 45-8 2102. Tampa 40-10 2033. Point Loma Nazarene 43-7 1964. Angelo St. 45-10 1885. Wingate 46-8 1836. Central Missouri 46-8 1757. Southern Arkansas 41-11 1678. St. Leo 35-15 1599. Southern New Hampshire 41-9 15110. Columbus St. 42-11 14611. Illinois-Springfield 43-8 13912. Minnesota St. 39-7 12813. Augustana 41-8 12514. West Chester 29-11 12315. Lenoir-Rhyne 44-11 11416. Henderson St. 38-15 10217. Colorado Mesa 38-14 9918. Rollins 35-15 9219. Azusa Pacific 34-16 7720. Millersville 41-12 7521. Davenport 35-21 7222. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 36-15 5923. Molloy 38-17 5224. West Texas A&M 38-17 5025. Valdosta St. 30-14 3326. Delta St. 32-15 3127. Cal. Poly Pomona 35-17 3028. Nova Southeastern 29-21 2029. Florida Southern 29-21 9T30. Young Harris 38-17 7T30. Wayne St., MI 35-17 7Receiving Votes: Slippery Rock (33-16), Gannon (29-15), UNC-Pembroke (38-15), Lee (31-22), Charleston, WV (37-17), Belmont Abbey (34-17), Texas A&M Kingsville (31-18), Adelphi (30-13-2), Metro St.-Denver (35-19), Washburn (33-19), Mercyhurst (31-18), Quincy (33-22), Northeastern St. (37-16), Wilmington, DE (31-11), Charleston, WV (37-16). 